A 27-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed His Parents And Their Housekeeper In California

A Southern California man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of his parents and their housekeeper in their gated community in Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach police department said they had arrested Camden Nicholson, 27, for the murders of Richard Nicholson, 64, Kim Nicholson, 61, and Maria Morse, 57.

Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said Richard and Kim were Camden Nicholson's parents and that Maria Morse was the family's housekeeper.

Police said they received a call for a welfare check at the Newport Beach house on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the residence shortly before 9 p.m. they found three people dead inside.

Authorities have not released the manner of death nor the suspected motive.

According to the Orange County Register, police made contact with Camden Nicholson in the emergency room of the Irvine Medical Center on Wednesday evening. It was that contact which reportedly prompted them to perform the welfare check on his parents' home.

Online records show Camden was booked at the Orange County Jail and is currently being held without bail.

ABC7 reported he was charged with three counts of murder.

It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Colleagues of Richard Nicholson told the OC Register he was the CEO of West Pacific Medical Laboratory in Irvine.

"Richard was a phenomenal person who was very dedicated to our industry,” Lale White, a San Diego software developer for diagnostic labs, told the newspaper.

Residents in the gated community told KTLA they were stunned by the triple murder.

"I can't imagine taking my walks and, you know, not stopping and talking to them," said Leslie Seigel. "It's too surreal right now."