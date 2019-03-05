California's Attorney General Won't Charge The Sacramento Police Officers Who Fatally Shot Stephon Clark

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday that he will not charge the two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, last year.

The California Department of Justice conducted an independent investigation into the shooting death of Clark and concluded that based on what transpired on March 18 criminal charges could not be sustained.

Becerra's investigation came at the request of Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn and was independent of the district attorney's probe, which also resulted in no criminal charges against the officers.

"We did it by the book and it will be open and transparent for you to read," Becerra said of his final report.

Clark, 22, was fatally shot by police in his grandmother's backyard by officers responding to a call from a neighbor who reported seeing a man breaking car windows.

Becerra concluded that officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet believed Clark was armed and that they feared they were in danger when they shot Clark.

