BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

C-SPAN Says Online Feed Was Not Hacked By Kremlin-Funded RT

news

C-SPAN Says Online Feed Was Not Hacked By Kremlin-Funded RT

A spokesperson for C-SPAN said the network believes it was an "internal routing issue."

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 12, 2017, at 8:42 p.m. ET

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 4:33 p.m. ET

A CSPAN television crew
J. David Ake / AP

A CSPAN television crew

C-SPAN's online video feed was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon by RT, the Kremlin-funded cable news channel.

Hours after the sudden interruption occurred, C-SPAN said they didn't believe they were hacked, but that the error was caused by "an internal routing error."

"We don't believe we were hacked," the network said in a statement.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is one of the networks C-SPAN monitors regularly, a spokesperson said.

People began noticing the interruption around 2:30 pm EST.

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes be… https://t.co/s3JYyLzrT2
Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes be… https://t.co/s3JYyLzrT2

Reply Retweet Favorite
This truly happened...watched it happen live...whole office was confused. https://t.co/I9Yb5BK4Yj
Brandon Richards @Brand0nRichards

This truly happened...watched it happen live...whole office was confused. https://t.co/I9Yb5BK4Yj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Requests for comment from RT were not immediately returned, but a high-ranking RT reporter tweeted that it might be "some technical glitch."

The US intelligence community concluded that RT, Russia's "state-run propaganda machine," contributed to Vladimir Putin's attempts to influence the results of the US presidential election "by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences."

The declassified report from the intelligence community, which concluded that Putin ordered election-related hacking, included seven pages on RT's "rapid expansion" in the US.

The report states that RT "has positioned itself as a domestic US channel and has deliberately sought to obscure any legal ties to the Russian Government."

On Thursday, however, C-SPAN said their investigation suggested the problem had been an internal one.

"We take our network security very seriously and will continue with a deeper investigation, which may take some time," the channel in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT