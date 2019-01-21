Brandon Truaxe, the founder and former CEO of the cult skin care brand Deciem and creator of The Ordinary products, has died, the company said in a statement. He was 40 years old.

"Brandon, our founder and friend," the statement begins. "You touched our hearts, inspired our minds and made us believe that anything is possible. Thank you for every laugh, every learning and every moment of your genius. Whilst we can't imagine a world without you, we promise to take care of each other and will work hard to continue your vision. May you finally be at peace. Love, (forever) your DECIEM ❤"

Truaxe's cause of death is not yet known. A representative of Deciem did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for more information.

Estée Lauder, a cosmetics company that is a minority stake investor in Deciem, released a statement Monday calling Truaxe a "true genius."

"As the visionary behind Deciem, he positively impacted millions of people around the world with his creativity, brilliance and innovation," the statement said. "This is a profound loss for us all, and our hearts are with Nicola Kilner and the entire Deciem family."

According to Vox, Kilner, Deciem's acting CEO, emailed staff Monday to inform them that Truaxe died over the weekend.

"All offices, warehouses, factories and stores please close today and take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder," Kilner wrote to staff, according to Vox.