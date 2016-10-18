This Billboard Written In Arabic Is Trolling Donald Trump

"Donald Trump can’t read this but he’s afraid of it."

A billboard in Arabic text reading "Donald Trump can’t read this but he’s afraid of it" appeared on a Michigan highway on Monday.

The billboard was paid for the Nuisance Committee, a super PAC started by the creator of the game Cards Against Humanity.



A spokesperson for the group said the billboard went up in Dearborn because of the area's large Arab-American population.

"Michigan is a swing state so we wanted to motivate this group of people to be heard," spokesperson Melissa Harris told BuzzFeed News.

Harris said the billboard cost $4,850 and that it will remain on Interstate 94 through the election.



"We feel like [the billboard] is not insulting, it’s not derogatory," Harris said. "It’s clever."