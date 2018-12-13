The Former Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Sexual Assault Has Been Banned From The UT Dallas Campus

The former Baylor University fraternity president accused of sexual assault was banned from the University of Texas at Dallas campus, where he is currently a student, after an online petition asking for his removal received more than 28,000 signatures.

The move comes after Jacob Anderson avoided jail time and being placed on the sex offender registry after a judge accepted his plea of no contest to a lesser charge.

Anderson was accused of raping a 19-year-old female student at a Phi Delta Theta party in 2016. Anderson was expelled from Baylor and was indicted on four counts of sexual assault.



On Dec. 10, he pleaded no contest to a third-degree felony charge of unlawful restraint. State District Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Anderson to three years of deferred probation, a $400 fine, and counseling. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

Following the acceptance of the plea agreement, an online petition to remove him from the UT Dallas campus received more than 28,000 signatures. Anderson is listed as a senior, finance major in the school’s online student directory.

“The students at UT Dallas have a right to feel safe on their campus,” the petition’s description reads. “Anderson submitted a plea of no contest and was sentenced to deferred probation, and will not be made to register as a sex offender. That being the case, the school has a responsibility to ensure that their decision to admit Anderson was fully informed.”

On Wednesday evening, UT Dallas president Richard C. Benson issued a statement saying, without naming Anderson, that officials were unaware of his “legal history.”