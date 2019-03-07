Anne Frank's Stepsister Will Meet With The Teens Pictured Making Nazi Salutes Over A Swastika Made Of Red Cups

A conversation on Snapchat among some of the students at the party include comments such as, "Yaaa no, phone gonna die. Just like the Jews."

The photos from a March 2 party were first posted on Snapchat and show a group of teens in Nazi salutes during what appears to be a drinking game, with the comments, "master race" and "German rage cage."

Eva Schloss, Auschwitz survivor and Anne Frank’s stepsister, will meet on Thursday with some of the teens pictured in the now-viral photos showing them flashing Nazi salutes around a swastika formed with red plastic cups.

Scrolling through Snapchat and see this from a Newport high school party. Absolutely disgusting.

Students from Newport Harbor, Costa Mesa, and Estancia high schools attended the Saturday party, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District said it is investigating the imagines and that it has so far interviewed more than two dozen students.

“While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms,” Newport-Mesa Superintendent Fred Navarro said in a statement.

After the photos went viral some of the students wrote apology letters calling their actions "disgusting," "appalling," and "irresponsible," according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Thursday Schloss, 89, will meet with a group of students at Newport Harbor High School and is hopeful that despite their actions they can become "advocates of tolerance and understanding," according to a statement from the Chabad Center for Jewish Life.

Schloss, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Austria and spend two years hiding in the Netherlands before being captured by the Nazis when she was 15, she has said.

"It’s imperative that today’s young people come face to face with the consequences of unchecked hatred," the center's director, Rabbi Reuven Mintz, said in a statement

"Our hope is that meeting someone who witnessed firsthand the atrocities committed under that same swastika and salute will help guide these students toward a life of tolerance and acceptance, spreading a message of inclusion and love, rather than one of hatred," Mintz said.