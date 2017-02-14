An Ohio Woman Was Sentenced To Nine Months In Prison For Livestreaming Her Friend's Rape

Marina Lonina pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice as part of a deal with prosecutors.

A 19-year-old Ohio woman was sentenced to nine months behind bars for livestreaming her friend's rape.

Marina Lonina, pleaded guilty to to one count of obstructing justice as part of a deal with prosecutors, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Lonina, 19, was initially indicted on other charges, including rape, sexually battery, and kidnapping.

The woman and her friend Raymond Gates, 29, were partying with the victim, who was 17 years old when the attack occurred on Feb. 27, 2016.

All three had been drinking, and the victim's ability to "resist or consent was substantially impaired," prosecutor Ron O'Brien said in a statement last year.



Lonina used her phone to livestream the attack on Periscope, officials said at the time. One of Lonina's friends saw the livestream and called authorities, O'Brien said.

Gates was previously sentenced to nine years in prison.



With Monday's guilty Plea, Lonina admitted she failed to report the rape and turn over evidence, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The victim, now 18, read a statement in court saying she still has panic attacks since the rape.

"I was too gullible to see how manipulative she truly is," the victim said of Lonina, according to the Columbus Dispatch.