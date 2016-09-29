Amanda Knox Speaks Out About "What It Feels Like To Be Wrongfully Convicted"

Amanda Knox was convicted and later exonerated in the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, in 2007.

Amanda Knox, who was convicted and later exonerated in the killing of her roommate in Italy, has turned her attention to helping others who've been wrongfully convicted.

In an interview with Good Morning America, ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary about the case, Knox spoke about "what it feels like to be wrongfully convicted."

"I can’t go back to the life I had before," she said, adding that others who've been exonerated have reached out to her and were a big part of her healing process.

"It's my turn now to turn my attention to them," she said. "Their stories are important."

Knox was convicted by an Italian court for the murder of Meredith Kercher, her roommate while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. Knox spent four years in prison before the conviction was overturned in 2011.

Knox returned to the US and was convicted again in 2014. A year later, Italy's highest court overturned that decision, ending the possibility for any further appeals.