Amanda Knox Speaks Out About "What It Feels Like To Be Wrongfully Convicted"
Amanda Knox was convicted and later exonerated in the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, in 2007.
Amanda Knox, who was convicted and later exonerated in the killing of her roommate in Italy, has turned her attention to helping others who've been wrongfully convicted.
In an interview with Good Morning America, ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary about the case, Knox spoke about "what it feels like to be wrongfully convicted."
"I can’t go back to the life I had before," she said, adding that others who've been exonerated have reached out to her and were a big part of her healing process.
"It's my turn now to turn my attention to them," she said. "Their stories are important."
Knox was convicted by an Italian court for the murder of Meredith Kercher, her roommate while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. Knox spent four years in prison before the conviction was overturned in 2011.
Knox returned to the US and was convicted again in 2014. A year later, Italy's highest court overturned that decision, ending the possibility for any further appeals.
"What I'm trying to convey is a regular person like me, just a kid who was studying abroad, who loves languages, could be caught up in this nightmare where they're portrayed as something they're not," Knox said on GMA Thursday. "I think I'm trying to explain what it feels like to be wrongfully convicted, to either be this terrible monster or to be just a regular person who is vulnerable."
Knox, who said she is moving on with her life and plans to attend graduate school soon, said she wants to use the attention her case received to help other people who have been exonerated.
"A lot of times their stories go overlooked and I think that it’s our moral duty to examine the cases of a wrongfully convicted person from the perspective of their humanity," Knox said. "To really demand that we have objective looks at their cases and the facts of their case as well as them as people as opposed to demonizing in the way that I was."
Knox said that in the year since she has been exonerated, she has worked on redeveloping her relationships with her family and friends.
The documentary will stream on Netflix beginning Sept. 30.
CORRECTION
A previous version of this story misspelled Meredith Kercher’s name.
