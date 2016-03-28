A Woman Mapped Out North Carolina Bathrooms That Welcome Trans People

Establishments have to provide explicit proof that they are allies of the trans community to be added to the map, its creator told BuzzFeed News.

This is Emily Waggoner, a web designer based in Boston who grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Waggoner said she was "devastated and depressed" when her home state passed House Bill 2, which restricts single-sex public restrooms and public locker rooms to people of the same sex on their birth certificate and bans transgender students from school restrooms that correspond with their gender identity. (In addition, it overrode several other local LGBT non-discrimination laws.)

"When it passed, I was reading through comments on Facebook and there was so much negativity and hate, it was terrible," she told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

While she no longer lives in North Carolina, Waggoner said she still has a lot of friends who are trans and are directly affected by the legislation.