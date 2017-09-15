A White Security Guard Who Claimed He Was Shot By A Black Man Actually Shot Himself

Police say after accidentally shooting himself, Brent Ahlers was afraid of losing his job because he brought his personal handgun to work.

A campus security guard at a private Catholic university in St. Paul, Minnesota, made up a story that he was shot by a black man wearing a hoodie after accidentally discharging his personal handgun while at work, St. Paul police said Wednesday.



Police said Brent Ahlers accidentally shot himself and lied to cover it up, fearing he would lose his job since he was not permitted to bring his personal firearm to the St. Catherine University campus.

“He was nervous about losing his job due to the fact that he had his gun at work, and what had occurred, so he made up the story to cover what had happened,” St. Paul police spokesperson Mike Ernster said in a press conference Wednesday.



Fifty-five officers, four police K-9s, and a state patrol aircraft responded to Ahlers' report of being attacked Tuesday night, Ernster said. The incident placed 1,800 students in lockdown in their dorm rooms.

"It had residents of the Mac-Groveland and Highland Park communities fearful that a suspect was on the loose and they could be victimized at any moment," Ernster said.

Ahlers was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.