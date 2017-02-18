A Washington, DC, Public School Fired Back After Betsy DeVos Criticized Its Teachers

Educators at Jefferson Academy — the public school protesters temporarily blocked Betsy DeVos from entering two days after her confirmation — fired back at the education secretary for saying its teachers "are waiting to be told what they have to do."



Devos visited Jefferson Academy on Feb. 1 and was met with a group of protesters. After a man threw himself in front of a staircase leading into the school, DeVos was forced to return to her car with a small number of protesters chasing after her. DeVos was eventually able to enter the school through another entrance.

“I respect peaceful protest, and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education,” Devos said in a statement after the incident. “No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation’s schoolchildren.”



Less than a week after her visit at Jefferson, DeVos took aim at the school's teachers, saying that, while some were "genuine, sincere teachers," they seemed to be in "receive mode."

"But I can tell the attitude is more of a 'receive mode,'" Devos told Townhall. "They are waiting to be told what they have to do, and that's not going to bring success to an individual child. You have to have teachers who are empowered to facilitate great teaching."



During her confirmation process, DeVos faced intense criticism that she knew little about the public school system she had been appointed to oversee, having spent her career focused solely on charter and private schools.



Her opponents, including many teachers, deluged congressional phone lines to implore their senators to vote against her. Two Republicans said they could not support her, leading Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie on her nomination — marking the first time that a vice president has done so for a Cabinet nominee.