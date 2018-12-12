A Mother Said Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed Herself Because She Was Bullied For Being Friends With A White Boy

Jasmine Adams said school officials did little to protect her daughter from racial taunts and bullying.

An Alabama mother is blaming her 9-year-old daughter’s school for failing to protect the fourth grader from bullies whom she said caused the young girl to kill herself.

Jasmine Adams said her daughter McKenzie was the target of racial taunts and bullying from her classmates at US Jones Elementary School in Demopolis, Alabama. On Dec. 3, the young girl killed herself inside her Linden, Alabama, home. Jasmine Adams told CBS This Morning that children in her daughter’s fourth-grade class “called her the n-word and the b-word” and that the name-calling stemmed from McKenzie being best friends with a white boy whom she rode to and from school with every day.

“She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as ‘kill yourself,’ ‘you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,’ ‘you ugly,’ ‘black bitch,’ ‘just die,’” McKenzie’s aunt, Eddwina Harris, told the Tuscaloosa News.

Jasmine Adams told CBS that she alerted officials at the school that McKenzie was the target of name-calling. She said school administrators told her they’d keep an eye on the girl — something she says they never did.

“You have my child eight hours a day, so that means we have to trust you to do the right thing when it comes to the safety of our child and they didn’t do that,” she told CBS. “They didn’t do it and it hurts.”

