A Mother Said Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed Herself Because She Was Bullied For Being Friends With A White Boy
Jasmine Adams said school officials did little to protect her daughter from racial taunts and bullying.
An Alabama mother is blaming her 9-year-old daughter’s school for failing to protect the fourth grader from bullies whom she said caused the young girl to kill herself.
Jasmine Adams said her daughter McKenzie was the target of racial taunts and bullying from her classmates at US Jones Elementary School in Demopolis, Alabama. On Dec. 3, the young girl killed herself inside her Linden, Alabama, home.
Jasmine Adams told CBS This Morning that children in her daughter’s fourth-grade class “called her the n-word and the b-word” and that the name-calling stemmed from McKenzie being best friends with a white boy whom she rode to and from school with every day.
“She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as ‘kill yourself,’ ‘you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,’ ‘you ugly,’ ‘black bitch,’ ‘just die,’” McKenzie’s aunt, Eddwina Harris, told the Tuscaloosa News.
Jasmine Adams told CBS that she alerted officials at the school that McKenzie was the target of name-calling. She said school administrators told her they’d keep an eye on the girl — something she says they never did.
“You have my child eight hours a day, so that means we have to trust you to do the right thing when it comes to the safety of our child and they didn’t do that,” she told CBS. “They didn’t do it and it hurts.”
Alex Braswell, an attorney for the Demopolis City Board of Education, told the Tuscaloosa News that “there have been no findings of any reports of bullying by either the student or family.”
Braswell did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
Adams insists both she and her daughter reported the bullying to school officials.
“I don’t know why they would say they knew nothing about it but they did,” she said.
McKenzie’s funeral will be on Saturday at her elementary school, Harris announced in a Facebook post.
Harris has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for The McKenzie Foundation, to “serve as a source to stop the bullying nation wide.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
