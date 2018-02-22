A Director For The Women's March LA Put In A Permit For The Florida Students' "March For Our Lives" Rally

A representative for the students didn't immediately return a request for comment, and it is unclear if this is the permit they have officially submitted for the rally.

A codirector of the Women's March Los Angeles has filed a permit application with the National Park Service for a "March for Our Lives" rally scheduled to take place next month in Washington, DC.

The march — put together by students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with the goal of pushing lawmakers to pass new gun control measures — is scheduled to take place on March 24 on the National Mall. The permit estimates that 500,000 people will attend the event.

"March For Our Lives is created by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar," the permit states. "In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now."

A representative for the students behind the "Never Again MSD" movement did not immediately return a request for comment, and the group has not confirmed that this is their official application for the event. BuzzFeed News obtained the application from the National Park Service after requesting the permit students submitted for the rally.

The permit was submitted by Deena Katz, an LA-based television producer who serves as co-executive director of the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation. A spokesperson for Women's March Los Angeles confirmed that Katz is helping to organize the gun control march, and submitted the permit application in an individual capacity.

The Women's March is not involved in the event, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said Wednesday that the agency had met with organizers to begin the approval process, and that organizers are now looking into alternate locations for the event, including Pennsylvania Avenue and West Potomac Park.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Katz for additional comment.

