A Columbia University Student Is Suing After She Was Allegedly Raped Twice In Her Dorm

After reporting being raped, Amelia Roskin-Frazee said she began receiving harassing notes, including one with the message, "Isn't it fun to wake up to someone fucking you?"

A Columbia University student is suing the school, alleging it failed to protect her after she was allegedly raped in her dorm room — twice.

Amelia Roskin-Frazee, a sophomore, was allegedly raped just two months after enrolling at Columbia as a freshman. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, the university violated the federal gender equality law known as Title IX.

According to the lawsuit, Roskin-Frazee woke up on Oct. 5, 2015, and found a man raping her, pinning her down with her face in a pillow.



Roskin-Frazee was in so much pain, she passed out, the complaint states. When she awoke, she saw a man she could not identify leaving her dorm room only in his underwear.

Several complaints have been lodged against Columbia University in recent years as the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) currently has four open investigations into the school.

In April 2014, 23 students filed complaints with OCR alleging Columbia violated Title IX.

Most notably, in that same year, Emma Sulkowicz — who has since graduated from Columbia — launched her Carry That Weight project, in which she pledged to carry the mattress on which she was sexually assaulted everywhere on campus until either she graduated or her alleged rapist left the university.

A 2015 survey conducted by the Association of American Universities found that nearly 25% of undergraduate women were sexually assaulted while students at Columbia.

"The callousness, the indifference to the victims of rape is unbelievable and Columbia needs to be accountable for their actions," Roskin-Frazee's lawyer, Alex Zalkin, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Columbia has created a sexually hostile culture, Zalkin said, which on its own, is a violation of Title IX.

"They have failed to provide equal opportunity to females because of tacit acceptance of sexual violence," he said.

Roskin-Frazee said she was initially scared to report the rape to university or law enforcement officials.

"I felt ashamed," she said at at the news conference. "Why did he target me? I felt embarrassed I couldn't identify him."



While Roskin-Frazee did not initially file an official report at the university, she did seek medical attention and psychological counseling, she said. She also contacted the campus Sexual Violence Response Hotline seeking advice on receiving academic and housing accommodations under Title IX.

According to the lawsuit, the Sexual Violence Response Hotline nurse "was unaware of [a student's] rights and options under Title IX or any ability to receive academic or housing accommodations."

Roskin-Frazee sought to move out of her dormitory. But according to the complaint, she was told she would have to be ready to move upon 24 hours' notice, pay $500, and that her parents would have to be notified as to the reason why.



According to the lawsuit, the Sexual Violence Response nurse and a therapist from the university's Counseling and Psychological Services never told Roskin-Frazee about her rights or options under Title IX — as required by federal law.

A Columbia University spokesperson said he could not comment on pending litigation or on the details of specific complaints.

"None of this diminishes the deep concern we feel about any allegation of assault on our campuses," Robert Hornsby said in a statement.



Roskin-Frazee took it upon herself to inform her professors about the alleged rape in order to receive flexibility with her classes and assignments, according to the complaint.

