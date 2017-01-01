BuzzFeed News

A Baby Eagle Hatched From Its Shell Just In Time For The New Year

E9 was born in Fort Myers, Florida, at 7:33 am on New Year's Eve.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on January 1, 2017, at 2:05 p.m. ET

A baby eagle, who captivated thousands on a webcam since the hatching process began last week, emerged from its shell Saturday morning in Florida.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The eaglet, known as E9, was born in Fort Myers, Florida, at 7:33 am on Saturday, according to the real estate company hosting a webcam live stream.

E9's arrival has been highly anticipated since the hatching process began last week.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Eagle parent Harriet laid two eggs during the week of Thanksgiving, and it typically takes approximately 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch.

The second egg — E9's sibling — has yet to hatch. You can watch the live stream here.

This year, The Southwest Florida “Eagle Cam” has garnered more than 60.8 million views, according to NBC News.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com


People have been obsessed with the watching the webcam.

My mom has been watching a live video of an eagle hatching its eggs for 5 days now 😂
ya girl kate @katlynn_5

My mom has been watching a live video of an eagle hatching its eggs for 5 days now 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Not sure what I'm going to do with my time after this second baby eagle hatches #eaglecam
Molly Balkenbush @MollyFox4KC

Not sure what I'm going to do with my time after this second baby eagle hatches #eaglecam

Reply Retweet Favorite
there's an obvious #hatchimals joke to make here.... or u can just watch this live stream of a baby eagle hatching.. https://t.co/zpaNPij2FO
Nicole Childers @mediagyrl

there's an obvious #hatchimals joke to make here.... or u can just watch this live stream of a baby eagle hatching.. https://t.co/zpaNPij2FO

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others thought it was fitting E9 hatched on New Year's Eve.

OMG this little bald eagle hatching looks exactly how you feel on New Year's Day
Etta Barcaroli @EttaBarcaroli

OMG this little bald eagle hatching looks exactly how you feel on New Year's Day

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yup, pretty much.

Facebook: SouthwestFloridaEagleCam




