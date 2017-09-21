A 4-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Herself While Grabbing Candy From Her Grandma's Purse

"She just wanted some damn candy," Nelly Zoller's father said.

A 4-year-old girl died last week after accidentally firing a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse looking for candy, Tampa Bay police told BuzzFeed News.

Yanelly "Nelly" Zoller pulled the trigger of the gun in the purse and shot herself in the chest on Sept. 14 at her grandparents' North Tampa home, a police spokesperson said.



"She just wanted some damn candy," her father, Shane Zoller, told the Tampa Bay Times. Zoller did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the department is still investigating the incident but believe the shooting was accidental and have no reason to doubt the story.