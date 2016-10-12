Eric Trump Used An "If Only Men Voted" Map To Convince Supporters His Dad Has "Momentum"

Here's the issue with using that map: Women can vote.

Eric Trump sent a fundraising email out to supporters Wednesday morning titled "Momentum," and included this map.

"As one of the most dedicated grassroots leaders in the country you know, momentum matters," the email, sent on behalf of the Trump campaign, reads. "And right now all the momentum is on our side."

Trump called on supporters to donate money to help fund aggressive ad blitzes and "get-out-and-vote operations."

"We’re making huge gains against Crooked Hillary that you can see for yourself," Trump wrote before the image of the above map.