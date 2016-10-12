BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Eric Trump Used An "If Only Men Voted" Map To Convince Supporters His Dad Has "Momentum"

news

Eric Trump Used An "If Only Men Voted" Map To Convince Supporters His Dad Has "Momentum"

Here's the issue with using that map: Women can vote.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 2:03 p.m. ET

Eric Trump sent a fundraising email out to supporters Wednesday morning titled "Momentum," and included this map.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
fivethirtyeight.com

"As one of the most dedicated grassroots leaders in the country you know, momentum matters," the email, sent on behalf of the Trump campaign, reads. "And right now all the momentum is on our side."

Trump called on supporters to donate money to help fund aggressive ad blitzes and "get-out-and-vote operations."

"We’re making huge gains against Crooked Hillary that you can see for yourself," Trump wrote before the image of the above map.

Here's the problem: That map GIF is from FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, showing what the election would look like if only men voted.

And here's if just dudes voted.
Nate Silver @NateSilver538

And here's if just dudes voted.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(For reference, here is what the map would look like if only women voted.)

Trump's email does not specify what this map is supposed to represent other than "momentum."

"We’re not just winning national polls like L.A. Times/USC and Rasmussen, we’re beating back the increasingly desperate Dems in the battleground states, too," Trump's email reads. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that for the first time since early September, the USC–LA Times Daybreak tracking poll has Hillary Clinton ahead. (Here's why Trump is usually ahead in that poll.)

The Trump campaign didn't immediately return a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people on Twitter were quick to jump on the map:

Dream on, Eric Trump. This map is if women didn't vote, but we will. Oh yes, women will vote, but not for Trump.… https://t.co/2cXa3Gbrgy
Mary Walden @MaryWalden13

Dream on, Eric Trump. This map is if women didn't vote, but we will. Oh yes, women will vote, but not for Trump.… https://t.co/2cXa3Gbrgy

Reply Retweet Favorite
@EricTrump hahaha you sent out fundraising email with red map that represents only male voters??? Now that's kinda funny :)
Paula @paula_jeanne

@EricTrump hahaha you sent out fundraising email with red map that represents only male voters??? Now that's kinda funny :)

Reply Retweet Favorite
@igorbobic HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... Oh @EricTrump, bless your simple heart.
Dan Grilo @grilodan

@igorbobic HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ... Oh @EricTrump, bless your simple heart.

Reply Retweet Favorite

27 days until the election.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT