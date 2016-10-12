Eric Trump Used An "If Only Men Voted" Map To Convince Supporters His Dad Has "Momentum"
Here's the issue with using that map: Women can vote.
Eric Trump sent a fundraising email out to supporters Wednesday morning titled "Momentum," and included this map.
"As one of the most dedicated grassroots leaders in the country you know, momentum matters," the email, sent on behalf of the Trump campaign, reads. "And right now all the momentum is on our side."
Trump called on supporters to donate money to help fund aggressive ad blitzes and "get-out-and-vote operations."
"We’re making huge gains against Crooked Hillary that you can see for yourself," Trump wrote before the image of the above map.
Here's the problem: That map GIF is from FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, showing what the election would look like if only men voted.
(For reference, here is what the map would look like if only women voted.)
Trump's email does not specify what this map is supposed to represent other than "momentum."
"We’re not just winning national polls like L.A. Times/USC and Rasmussen, we’re beating back the increasingly desperate Dems in the battleground states, too," Trump's email reads. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that for the first time since early September, the USC–LA Times Daybreak tracking poll has Hillary Clinton ahead. (Here's why Trump is usually ahead in that poll.)
The Trump campaign didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Some people on Twitter were quick to jump on the map:
27 days until the election.
