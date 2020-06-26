A Note To Our Readers

BuzzFeed News has found that the following articles do not meet our editorial standards, as laid out in our standards and ethics guidelines. As a result, the articles have been updated to more clearly attribute phrases and sentence construction to material previously published by other news organizations. In our commitment to transparency, we have also added an editor’s note to the top of each story indicating the original source.

It is BuzzFeed News’ policy that nothing may be copied, pasted, and passed off as one’s own work, and that all quotes should be attributed. We regret that in these instances those standards were not met.

We are continuing to look into the matter and will maintain this list with any other relevant articles that we find.

BuzzFeed News apologizes for these lapses, both to you, the reader, and to the authors of the original work and their news outlets.

Bill Gates Conspiracy Theories Have Circulated For Years. It Took The Coronavirus Pandemic To Turn Him Into A Fake Villain.

We Will Never Agree On What Happened During The First Wave Of The Pandemic — And That Will Make It Harder To Survive The Second

5G Conspiracy Theorists Are Using Fears About The Coronavirus To Make Money

After The Coronavirus Passes, Your World Will Not Go Back To Normal

The WeChat Messaging App Has Been Censoring Coronavirus Content Since January

A Pro-Trump Blog Doxed A Chinese Scientist It Falsely Accused Of Creating The Coronavirus As A Bioweapon

12 Impeachment Conspiracies You’re Likely To Hear About At Thanksgiving

Rudy Giuliani Sent Trump On A Wild Goose Chase With A Bunch Of Fake Internet Nonsense

Donald Trump Is Stuck In A Human Centipede Of Boomer Memes

TikTok Has A Predator Problem. A Network Of Young Women Is Fighting Back.

Everything We Know About Aaron Alexis, The Man Allegedly Behind The Washington Navy Yard Shooting