22 Explosive Investigations We Published In 2016
Match-fixing in tennis. Patients locked on the psych ward. Donald Trump walking into the dressing room of teenage beauty queens. A global supercourt bending entire nations to its will. From bankers destroying small businesses for profit, to detectives who didn’t investigate reports of rape, to a woman freed from prison because of BuzzFeed News, here are our biggest 2016 investigations.
1. The Tennis Racket — Heidi Blake and John Templon
2. The Traffic Ticket Machine — Alex Campbell and Kendall Taggart
3. UN Accused Of Allowing Assad Regime To Censor Syria Aid Plan — Jane Bradley
4. Welcome to America, Now Spy on Your Friends — Talal Ansari and Siraj Datoo
5. Unmasked: Members Of The Brutal ISIS “Beatles” cell — Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, and Richard Holmes
6. The Queen’s Grandson Set Up A Charity That Gave His Own Firm The Contract To Arrange Her Birthday Party — Tom Warren and Laura Silver
8. Donald Trump’s Most Prominent Conflict Of Interest — Aram Roston and Daniel Wagner
9. The Pushovers: Employers Abuse Foreign Workers. U.S. Says, By All Means, Hire More — Ken Bensinger, Jessica Garrison, and Jeremy Singer-Vine
10. How Trump Tried To Get Qaddafi’s Cash — Daniel Wagner and Aram Roston
11. The French Connection: How Paris Police Closed In On David Cameron’s Biggest Donor — Heidi Blake, Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, and Richard Holmes
12. Sources: Donald Trump Listened In On Phone Lines At Mar-A-Lago — Aram Roston
13. Obama’s Interrogation Methods — Ali Watkins and Aram Roston
14. Trump Seeks More Foreign Guest Workers For His Companies — Jessica Garrison, Jeremy Singer-Vine, and Ken Bensinger
15. The Court That Ruled The World — by Chris Hamby
16. Unfounded: When Detectives Dismiss Rape Reports Before Investigating Them — Alex Campbell and Katie Baker
17. Free At Last — Alex Campbell
18. The Dash For Cash: Leaked Files Reveal RBS Systematically Crushed British Businesses For Profit — Heidi Blake, Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, and Richard Holmes
19. Teen Beauty Queens Say Donald Trump Walked In On Them Changing — Kendall Taggart, Jessica Garrison, and Jessica Testa
20. The Secret Prison Corruption Epidemic The British Government Doesn’t Want You To Know About — Richard Holmes
21. Intake — Rosalind Adams
22. The True Story Behind The Biggest Fake News Hit Of The Election — Craig Silverman and Jeremy Singer-Vine
UPDATE
This post has been updated to include the investigation, "Welcome to America, Now Spy on Your Friends."
