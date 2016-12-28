22 Explosive Investigations We Published In 2016

AP Images

Early in the presidential campaign, we wrote the definitive story on Trump’s new Washington, DC, luxury hotel, located in the Old Post Office, a neo-Romanesque architectural gem owned by the taxpayers. We showed that he won the lease largely because of two grand promises — but that once he got the nod from the government, he reversed himself on both commitments. Now that he has been elected president, Trump is in the position of overseeing his own landlord, the federal General Services Administration.

Trump Gave His Kids A Big Stake In Huge Government Deal, Document Shows

Later, we wrested a document from the government showing that Trump gave nearly 22% of the hotel project — for free — to Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.

Trump Company Kept Two Sets Of Financial Numbers, Testimony Shows

We obtained testimony by a Trump financial analyst who said that Trump’s kept an internal set of numbers for the Washington, DC, hotel. “And then there are other projections where, you know, we’re pitching to a lender or an equity source, where it’s rosier,” the analyst said in a deposition.

Trump’s Post-Election Tax Subsidy

Just six days after he won the election, Trump got new approval for a massive tax subsidy for his luxury DC hotel.