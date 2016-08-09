Poem: "Sixty" By Mark Doty

"Write the night enormous. / Is that what souls are for?"

Dangerous invitations, packed flat:

six sky lanterns, for my birthday,

rice paper sack glued at the seams,



a thin bamboo ring at bottom for a mouth,

a wire armature holding a deck-of-cards stack





of paper soaked in wax. "Frail, illegal,"

we know, but this birthday ends in zero,

a turn I'm not so inclined to celebrate,

and who could resist a lantern lifted

by its own flame, sailing out

over an August night's black bay?

At land's end, no other car or citizen in sight,

only the deep unfractioned evening,

a sheen of overcast bent immensely down

toward a horizon it erased,

and here in our flash-lit circle

a blonde-grass shoulder-edge of dune,

a bit of pavement and --- just in case –

a fire extinguisher. We huddle

around the first -- one for each decade

passed, one for the one to come –

unfold the paper shell, steady the base,

hold the opening level, touch a lighter to the wick

and feel in our four hands

the thing swell, tugging upward, a bucking

saffron lung we couldn't hold back a moment longer.

Who knew, till that first one rose,

how gorgeous that token could be,

lit from within?

If you turned, on a train racing its way

into the longest tunnel, and looked back at the shrinking point

daylight was, while it was…

And there were still five more

to come, restless in our hands: my life wanted

to be born another time between us,

to tear upward and become animal,

winking fire, and ghost its arcs, and make in air

the shape it would make: this,

and no other.

Write the night enormous.

Is that what souls are for?

Drunk on my birthday wine,

and maybe having smoked a little too,

you'd miscounted,

and hadn't brought one more

for the years ahead. Thank you,

love, for that. You'd meant to,

but some guiding -- instinct, wisdom? –

stayed your hand, and left the last lantern

folded and waiting on a shelf,

the better part of your gift.