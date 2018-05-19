BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

All The Flowergirls And Pages At The Royal Wedding Will Break You

news

All The Flowergirls And Pages At The Royal Wedding Will Break You

Princess Charlotte ftw.

By Mark Di Stefano

Headshot of Mark Di Stefano

Mark Di Stefano

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 19, 2018, at 8:08 a.m. ET

All eyes were rightly fixed on Prince Harry (now the Duke of Sussex) and Meghan Markle (now Duchess of Sussex) at the royal wedding on Saturday.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

But you may have missed the royal kids!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

There was Princess Charlotte — *waves* — being brought in by her mother, with Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney bringing in the other little bridesmaids.

Jane Barlow / AFP / Getty Images

Charlotte grabbed the attention of a lot of royal photographers.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images
ADVERTISEMENT

She wouldn't stop waving to the huge crowds.

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images

Prince George was also there! He looked super-duper dapper in an all-back ensemble.

Brian Lawless / PA Wire/PA Images

Markle's mini bridesmaids looked so cute!

Brian Lawless / PA Wire/PA Images
Brian Lawless / PA Wire/PA Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer was a page boy and also gave everyone a wave.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

He had hitched a ride to the church with Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson / AFP / Getty Images

Hey kids!

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

Then there was Brian and John Mulroney, the sons of Markle's friend, who came with the bride.

Ian West / PA Wire/PA Images
ADVERTISEMENT

And were the lucky ones to help her down the aisle!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

But Princess Charlotte risked stealing the whole show.

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images
Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT