These New Paperbacks Will Be Your Summer BFFs
The perfect travel companions.
Summer is a great time to be a reader because all the great books you might have missed from the previous year are all available in paperback. This list of novels, stories, true crime, and incredible reissues are the perfect companions for a day at the beach.
1. Do Not Become Alarmed by Maile Meloy
2. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan
3. What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons
4. Less by Andrew Sean Greer
5. American Fire by Monica Hesse
6. Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo
7. The Fact of A Body by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich
8. Stephen Florida by Gabe Habash
9. No One Can Pronounce My Name by Rakesh Satyal
10. Salt Houses by Hala Alyan
11. Here Kitty Kitty by Jardine Libaire
12. New People by Danzy Senna
13. Black Swans by Eve Babitz
14. Ayiti by Roxane Gay
Maris Kreizman's writing has appeared in the New York Times, the LA Times, Vanity Fair, Vulture, Esquire, GQ, OUT Magazine, and more.
