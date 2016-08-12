The Stories We're Digging This Week This weekend, BuzzFeed's features team is curating the Digg homepage. Check out that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed News and around the web. Twitter

This weekend, we are taking over Digg: the so-called "homepage of the internet" that aggregates the day's best articles and videos. We created a can't-miss list of favorites: new and old, from BuzzFeed and around the web. Check it out at Digg.

For nearly its entire existence, Twitter has not just tolerated abuse and hate speech, it’s virtually been optimized to accommodate it. With public backlash at an all-time high and growth stagnating, Charlie Warzel asks insiders what the platform that declared itself “the free speech wing of the free speech party” should do. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

3. Future's Reign — MTV News MTV News

Instead of syrup and strippers, MTV focuses on Future the family man, through Meaghan Garvey's intimate portrait and a 10-minute mini-documentary. "People always think that I'm just doing this in front of my kids. But I want them to have a totally different life from me." Read it at MTV News.

4. The Race to Become the Chipotle of Pizza — BuzzFeed News Lettering by István Szugyiczky for BuzzFeed News

Why is America’s favorite and most ubiquitous food so hard to get right on a national scale? Several entrepreneurs are at the forefront of this booming fast-casual trend, reports Venessa Wong, but none more so than a man whose previous claim to fame was as the brother of America’s top tennis star. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

5. Flint is Family — Elle LaToya Ruby Frazier

When President Obama took a sip of Flint's water in early May, many assumed the city's two-year crisis was over. But a short film, photos, and interviews give a rare and vital look at the families still affected. "Flint didn't really bottom out for Shea until LeRoy and Hazel got sick." Read it at Elle.

At a time when homophobia and hypermasculinity still pervades men’s sports, the 2016 Bingham Cup brought hundreds of gay athletes to Nashville. Shannon Keating discovers that inclusive rugby is working to dispel anti-LGBT sentiment in international athletics — could it do the same in the American South? Read it at BuzzFeed News.

7. Zika Uncontained — Frontline Frontline

Katie Worth and Michelle Mizner provide a deep, multimedia look at how Brazil's infrastructure problems primed the country for crisis. “Nobody here wants to pass the responsibility to the public, OK? But when the public throws their trash in their own backyards or in a wasteland next to their houses, they help the Aedes aegypti to breed." Read it at Frontline.

While her father was directing the likes of Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks, Bryce Dallas Howard was teaching herself to cry on cue. She tells Jarett Wieselman how she’s established herself as more than someone’s daughter. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

There were open bars, Slip’n Slide competitions, and hookups, writes Scaachi Koul, but trying to recapture childhood can get rough really fast. "Camp is fun and cute and fine until the dark shadow of reality sweeps over it." Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.

There’s a global push to remove “gender identity disorder” from the list of mental illnesses. But many transgender people in Japan aren’t on board with the idea. J. Lester Feder reports from Osaka. Read it at BuzzFeed News.