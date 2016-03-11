BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Most Provocative Stories You Can't Miss This Week

longform

The Most Provocative Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Anne Helen Petersen goes inside a school with a surprising take on gun control. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Marisa Carroll

Headshot of Marisa Carroll

Marisa Carroll

BuzzFeed Senior Features Editor

Posted on March 11, 2016, at 6:20 p.m. ET

1. An Idaho Town Makes The Case For Guns In School — BuzzFeed News

During the winter, it can take 45 minutes for police to arrive at Garden Valley High School — one of several reasons the district trains teachers to use guns stored in their classrooms. To some outsiders, it’s foolish. But to the people who live here, the solution meets the challenges that distinguish their home. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Joe Jaszewski for BuzzFeed News

During the winter, it can take 45 minutes for police to arrive at Garden Valley High School — one of several reasons the district trains teachers to use guns stored in their classrooms. To some outsiders, it’s foolish. But to the people who live here, the solution meets the challenges that distinguish their home. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

2. Last Men StandingSan Francisco Chronicle

Since 1981, more than 20,000 San Franciscans, mostly gay men, have been killed by AIDS. Erin Allday profiles survivors, who had the &quot;remarkable luck and brutal misfortune&quot; to outlive a generation of their partners and friends. “I’m the luckiest unlucky person in the world. No one wants to be the last man standing.” Read it at San Francisco Chronicle.
Tim Hussin

Since 1981, more than 20,000 San Franciscans, mostly gay men, have been killed by AIDS. Erin Allday profiles survivors, who had the "remarkable luck and brutal misfortune" to outlive a generation of their partners and friends. “I’m the luckiest unlucky person in the world. No one wants to be the last man standing.” Read it at San Francisco Chronicle.

3. Prepping For My First Marathon Meant Running Through India’s Rape Culture — BuzzFeed

Training for a marathon in India changed Chaya Babu&#x27;s body, and changed her relationship with it, too. Just not in the way she expected. &quot;Where in the world are streets safe for women?” Read it at BuzzFeed. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Photo illustration by BuzzFeed News / Getty

Training for a marathon in India changed Chaya Babu's body, and changed her relationship with it, too. Just not in the way she expected. "Where in the world are streets safe for women?” Read it at BuzzFeed.

4. The List — The New Yorker

When juveniles are found guilty of sexual misconduct, reports Sarah Stillman, the sex-offender registry can be a life sentence. &quot;A growing number of parents—along with legal advocates, scholars, and even law-enforcement officials—are beginning to ask whether the registry is truly serving the children whom it was designed to protect.&quot; Read it at The New Yorker.
Illustration by Geoff McFetridge

When juveniles are found guilty of sexual misconduct, reports Sarah Stillman, the sex-offender registry can be a life sentence. "A growing number of parents—along with legal advocates, scholars, and even law-enforcement officials—are beginning to ask whether the registry is truly serving the children whom it was designed to protect." Read it at The New Yorker.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Sally Field Is Still Fired Up — BuzzFeed

Jarett Wieselman sits down with Sally Field to see what the last 50 years have taught the iconic actress about Hollywood, acting, equality, and herself. &quot;There’s a relentless forest fire inside of me.” Read it at BuzzFeed.
Macey J. Foronda for BuzzFeed

Jarett Wieselman sits down with Sally Field to see what the last 50 years have taught the iconic actress about Hollywood, acting, equality, and herself. "There’s a relentless forest fire inside of me.” Read it at BuzzFeed.

6. Life and Death in the App StoreThe Verge

The app gold rush is coming to an end, and many mid-size app developers like Pixite are at risk of closing their doors. Casey Newton asks: Can they stay afloat? &quot;If things don’t turn around, we’ll need to lay off half of our staff in the next few months.&quot; Read it at The Verge.
Nathanael Turner

The app gold rush is coming to an end, and many mid-size app developers like Pixite are at risk of closing their doors. Casey Newton asks: Can they stay afloat? "If things don’t turn around, we’ll need to lay off half of our staff in the next few months." Read it at The Verge.

7. This Band With A Shitty Name Will Restore Your Faith In Rock 'N' Roll — BuzzFeed

The cheekily obscene band at the heart of Nashville&#x27;s close-knit rock community retraces their journey from pizza boys to guitar gods, with the help of writer Matthew Ismael Ruiz and photographer Chona Kasinger. &quot;To sign up for a band called Diarrhea Planet, you have to be really into it, to wear that T-shirt.&quot; Read it at BuzzFeed. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Chona Kasinger for BuzzFeed News

The cheekily obscene band at the heart of Nashville's close-knit rock community retraces their journey from pizza boys to guitar gods, with the help of writer Matthew Ismael Ruiz and photographer Chona Kasinger. "To sign up for a band called Diarrhea Planet, you have to be really into it, to wear that T-shirt." Read it at BuzzFeed.

8. Meet The Internet's Most Famous Pimple-Popping DermatologistNew York

Robert Moor meets Dr. Sandra Lee, a dermatologist who found fame among fans of pimple-popping videos. “People are strange. Strange because they like to watch this stuff. But I’ve realized you strange people are not alone — there are many of you!” Read it at New York.
Bobby Doherty

Robert Moor meets Dr. Sandra Lee, a dermatologist who found fame among fans of pimple-popping videos. “People are strange. Strange because they like to watch this stuff. But I’ve realized you strange people are not alone — there are many of you!” Read it at New York.

9. The Secret History of The Name JodySlate

Jody Rosen digs into the quirky cultural and political history behind his name — and, in doing so, sheds light on how these forces affect how we see ourselves. &quot;A name that strikes the perfect notes of novelty and nonconformity for a mom and dad in Manhattan might well hold the same appeal, at the same moment, for parents in Manhattan, Montana.&quot; Read it at Slate.
Jody Rosen

Jody Rosen digs into the quirky cultural and political history behind his name — and, in doing so, sheds light on how these forces affect how we see ourselves. "A name that strikes the perfect notes of novelty and nonconformity for a mom and dad in Manhattan might well hold the same appeal, at the same moment, for parents in Manhattan, Montana." Read it at Slate.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT