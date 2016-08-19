BuzzFeed News

The Most Mysterious Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Michelle Dean investigates a possible case of Munchausen syndrome that ended in murder. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Marisa Carroll

Marisa Carroll

BuzzFeed Senior Features Editor

Posted on August 19, 2016, at 4:17 p.m. ET

1. Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered — BuzzFeed News

Dee Dee Blancharde was a model parent: a tireless single mom taking care of her gravely ill child. But after Dee Dee was killed, it turned out things weren’t as they appeared — and her daughter Gypsy had never been sick at all. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
2. How to Run a Restaurant in a Refugee CampEater

Sandra Zhao goes inside the women-owned restaurants of Yida, South Sudan’s largest — and most tenuous — refugee settlement. &quot;Rosa began selling tea and coffee under a tree in a corner of the camp, but the money didn’t go far enough. So she opened the restaurant.&quot; Read it at Eater.
3. Juanita Broaddrick Wants To Be Believed — BuzzFeed News

The 73-year-old has said for decades that Bill Clinton raped her. Today, explains Katie J.M. Baker, she’s a thorn in the side of progressives, including Hillary Clinton, who say rape victims have the right to be believed — and a gift for Donald Trump. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
4. Cam Newton on Versace Pants, Race in America, and Whether He Would Let His Kid Play FootballGQ

Zach Baron sits down with the Carolina Panthers quarterback and talks everything from North Carolina&#x27;s bathroom law to Donald Trump to racist fans. “My thing is: There’s no off switch.&quot; Read it at GQ.
5. Is Angela Corey the Cruelest Prosecutor in America?The Nation

Jessica Pishko profiles the Florida prosecutor who&#x27;s made headlines — and critics — through her work in cases like Marissa Alexander and George Zimmerman&#x27;s. &quot;These high-profile cases only hint at the governing ethos in Corey’s office... One in four Florida death sentences comes from Duval, even though it has less than 5 percent of the state’s population.&quot; Read it at The Nation.
6. Inside the Real US Ground War On ISIS — BuzzFeed News

As the US and its allies prepare to launch a major offensive for Mosul, US service members are on the ground in growing numbers — and increasingly in harm’s way. Mike Giglio reports from the bases and front lines where they work around northern Iraq. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
7. A Family MatterThe Atavist Magazine

Each year, California’s child protective services agencies remove thousands of kids from their homes. Jessica Weisberg chronicles the story of parents who are fighting back. &quot;All over the country, social workers take children entirely on their own authority.” Read it at The Atavist Magazine.
8. Nate Parker’s Alleged Rape And The Limits of Hollywood Damage Control — BuzzFeed Reader

Anne Helen Petersen explores how new details around actor and director Nate Parker’s involvement in a 1999 rape case shed a harsh light on the Hollywood apparatus that attempts to soften past transgressions — in the name of art, awards, and, above all, profits. Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.
9. The Teen Who Made Millions Selling Rare SneakersNew York Magazine

Lauren Schwartzberg spends the day with Benjamin Kickz, a 16-year-old who claims he&#x27;s on track to make $1 million this year selling rare-sneakers online. &quot;I have every pair, every size, because I just bought it from everybody. Done.” Read it at New York Magazine.
