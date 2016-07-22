BuzzFeed News

The Most Marvelous Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Anita Badejo meets soon-to-be superhero Tessa Thompson. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Marisa Carroll

Headshot of Marisa Carroll

Marisa Carroll

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 22, 2016, at 5:33 p.m. ET

1. How Tessa Thompson Became a Modern Marvel — BuzzFeed News

At a time when Hollywood is finally developing the kinds of projects for actors of color that had traditionally been out of reach, Tessa Thompson’s ascent to the A-list isn’t just welcome — it’s necessary. How can she embody this pivotal cultural moment without being defined by it? Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Ramona Rosales for BuzzFeed News

2. How the Haters Got Trump This Close to the White House — BuzzFeed News

From political power brokers to the entire island of Manhattan, a varied cast of taunting insiders has inadvertently driven Donald Trump’s lifelong revenge march toward the White House. McKay Coppins reveals what it’s like to be one of them. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Christopher Gregory / Getty Images

3. How “Ghostbusters” Took On Its Ugliest Critics — BuzzFeed News

After its difficult road to theaters, Ghostbusters has finally come out. Director and co-writer Paul Feig and co-writer Katie Dippold speak to Kate Aurthur about why the movie became a cause célèbre among misogynists. (Spoilers abound!) Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Hopper Stone / Columbia Pictures

4. Why Are Millions Worshipping These Lip Syncing Tweens?Elle

Elspeth Reeve profiles the impossibly young stars of Musical.ly, a lip syncing app that has attracted 90 million users and threatens to disrupt the music industry. &quot;No matter how cleverly these teen stars cultivate their fame online, few are prepared for the intensity of interest that can follow.&quot; Read it at Elle.
Elle

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Donald Trump's Ghostwriter Tells AllThe New Yorker

Jane Mayer provides an unprecedented portrait of the Republican nominee through the man who cemented Trump&#x27;s place in the business canon. “I put lipstick on a pig.&quot; Read it at The New Yorker.
Javier Jaén for The New Yorker

6. Arrow HeadsHarper's

Reeves Wiedeman dives into the world of archery. The Olympic sport is experiencing an &quot;unprecedented boom&quot; (thanks in part to The Hunger Games), yet life isn&#x27;t all bullseyes for its competitors. “Every professional archer has a side hustle.&quot; Read it at Harper&#x27;s.
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

7. Stop Conflating Activists With Assassins, Black Leaders Tell Police — BuzzFeed News

Joel Anderson reports from Baton Rouge, where local activists want public officials to draw an unequivocal distinction between them and murderous madmen. “They’re trying to use this narrative so they can silence our voices.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Jeffrey Dubinsky / Reuters

8. The Worst Part of Schizophrenia Isn't What You Think It Is — BuzzFeed News

Even after the voices go quiet, people with schizophrenia struggle to focus and think clearly. Peter Aldhous explores whether computerized brain training can solve a problem that drugs have not. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
Andrew Burton for Buzzfeed News

