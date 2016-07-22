The Most Marvelous Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Anita Badejo meets soon-to-be superhero Tessa Thompson. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. How Tessa Thompson Became a Modern Marvel — BuzzFeed News
2. How the Haters Got Trump This Close to the White House — BuzzFeed News
3. How “Ghostbusters” Took On Its Ugliest Critics — BuzzFeed News
5. Donald Trump's Ghostwriter Tells All — The New Yorker
6. Arrow Heads — Harper's
7. Stop Conflating Activists With Assassins, Black Leaders Tell Police — BuzzFeed News
8. The Worst Part of Schizophrenia Isn't What You Think It Is — BuzzFeed News
