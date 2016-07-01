BuzzFeed News

The Most Explosive Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Most Explosive Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Brian Castner meet the first woman to disarm bombs for the U.S. military. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Marisa Carroll

Posted on July 1, 2016, at 1:57 p.m. ET

1. Blowing Up The Glass Ceiling — BuzzFeed News

Linda Cox overcame discrimination, ridicule, and explosives to become the military’s first female bomb technician over 40 years ago. Just don’t call her a feminist role model. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
2. Angels in America: The Complete Oral HistorySlate

On the eve of Angels in America 25th anniversary, Isaac Butler and Dan Kois present an exhaustive oral history of the play, tracing its history and legacy. “Angels is too American not to be timeless.” Read it at Slate.
3. A Beating At Bellevue, Then Months Of Silence — BuzzFeed News

Patients get beaten. Their assailants walk free. New York’s special agency dedicated to preventing abuse has vast prosecutorial power – and hardly ever uses it, reports Ben Hattem. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
4. 11,431 Rape Kits Were Collected and Forgotten in Detroit. This Is the Story of One of Them.Elle

Anna Clark recounts the twenty-year saga of Ardelia Ali: A sexual assault survivor whose hard-won pursuit of justice sheds light onto a startling trend. &quot;There are no consistent federal requirements for law enforcement to track rape kits that haven&#x27;t been tested.&quot; Read it at Elle.
5. “He Thinks He’s Untouchable” — BuzzFeed News

Michael Katze, famous for his studies of Ebola and the flu, ran a lab at the University of Washington where intoxication and sexual harassment went unchecked, and where he misused public resources for personal gain, according to two investigations obtained by Azeen Ghorayshi. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
6. The Reluctant MemoiristThe New Republic

When investigative journalist Suki Kim returned from North Korea, she expected to sell a book of journalism. But what people wanted was memoir. &quot;As an Asian female, I find that people rarely assume I’m an investigative journalist; even after I tell them, they often forget.&quot; Read it at The New Republic.
7. From Orlando to New York City, Queer Latino Immigrants Ask “What’s Next?” — BuzzFeed News

Across the country, writes Esther Wang, LGBT communities are struggling with the aftermath and implications of the Orlando club shooting. In Jackson Heights, Queens, the queer Latino immigrant community is finding a way to organize. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
8. The Day My Brother Took a Life and Changed Mine ForeverThe Marshall Project

Issac Bailey grew up idolizing his older brother in South Carolina. But after his brother was given a life sentence for killing a man, Bailey had to find a new way to understand him. &quot;I was ashamed of myself for being ashamed of Moochie for so many years.&quot; Read it at The Marshall Project.
