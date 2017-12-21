BuzzFeed News

15 Stories About Justice That Outraged Us In 2017

From victims breaking their silence to cover-ups exposed, here are some of the most memorable, moving, and infuriating stories published by BuzzFeed News in 2017.

By Marisa Carroll

Posted on December 21, 2017, at 2:41 p.m. ET

A 15-Year-Old Says He Was Beaten And Called Racial Slurs, But The Police Won't Call It A Hate Crime — Albert Samaha

Nick Hagen for BuzzFeed News

A Murder In Berkeley Gave The Alt-Right Its Perfect Perp — Jessica Testa

Emilie Raguso / Via berkeleyside.com

A Woman Who Had Underage Sex With R. Kelly Is Finally Telling Her Story — Jim DeRogatis

Kristen Zeis for BuzzFeed News

Here's What Happens When Someone Burns Down Your Mosque — Hannah Allam

Lettering by Madelene Wikskaer; Photograph by Ray Whitehouse for BuzzFeed News

Detective Guevara's Witnesses — Melissa Segura

Jon Lowenstein for BuzzFeed News

A Young Woman Was Tortured And Raped After Being Turned Away From The United States — John Stanton

Matt Chase for BuzzFeed News

Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14 — Adam B. Vary

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Racist Vandalism In Oregon Is Pulling Residents Into A Free Speech Fight — Albert Samaha, Talal Ansari, and Mike Hayes

BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Inside The Pied Piper Of R&B's "Cult" — Jim DeRogatis

Mike Pont / Getty Images

A College Student Admitted To Groping Sleeping Women, But He Might Avoid Prison Time — Tyler Kingkade

Jade Cardichon & Lixia Guo for BuzzFeed News

A Prescription For Violence — Rosalind Adams

no ideas / BuzzFeed News

This Teen Troll Fled To The US For Political Asylum. Now He's Stuck In A Detention Center. — Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

Adam Ferriss for BuzzFeed News

She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her. Here’s Why You Didn’t Hear Her Story. — Paul McLeod and Lissandra Villa

BuzzFeed News

How Accusing A Powerful Man of Rape Drove A College Student To Suicide — Katie J.M. Baker

Courtesy the Rondini Family

From Russia With Blood — Heidi Blake, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, and Alex Campbell

Rex / Getty / BuzzFeed

Lavish London mansions. A hand-painted Rolls-Royce. And eight dead friends. For the British fixer Scot Young, working for Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic meant stunning perks — but also constant danger. His gruesome death is one of 14 that US spy agencies have linked to Russia — but the UK police shut down every last case. A bombshell cache of documents today reveals the full story of a ring of death on British soil that the government has ignored.