15 Stories About Justice That Outraged Us In 2017
From victims breaking their silence to cover-ups exposed, here are some of the most memorable, moving, and infuriating stories published by BuzzFeed News in 2017.
A 15-Year-Old Says He Was Beaten And Called Racial Slurs, But The Police Won't Call It A Hate Crime — Albert Samaha
A Murder In Berkeley Gave The Alt-Right Its Perfect Perp — Jessica Testa
Here's What Happens When Someone Burns Down Your Mosque — Hannah Allam
Detective Guevara's Witnesses — Melissa Segura
Racist Vandalism In Oregon Is Pulling Residents Into A Free Speech Fight — Albert Samaha, Talal Ansari, and Mike Hayes
Inside The Pied Piper Of R&B's "Cult" — Jim DeRogatis
A College Student Admitted To Groping Sleeping Women, But He Might Avoid Prison Time — Tyler Kingkade
A Prescription For Violence — Rosalind Adams
This Teen Troll Fled To The US For Political Asylum. Now He's Stuck In A Detention Center. — Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her. Here’s Why You Didn’t Hear Her Story. — Paul McLeod and Lissandra Villa
How Accusing A Powerful Man of Rape Drove A College Student To Suicide — Katie J.M. Baker
From Russia With Blood — Heidi Blake, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, and Alex Campbell
-
Marisa Carroll is the deputy national editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marisa Carroll at marisa.carroll@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.