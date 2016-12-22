15 Crime Stories From 2016 You Need To Read
Here are the most moving, unnerving, infuriating, revelatory, and memorable crime stories published by BuzzFeed News in 2016.
The Abortion Trial Everyone Will Be Watching In Trump’s America — Jessica Testa
When Detectives Dismiss Rape Reports Before Investigating Them — Alex Campbell and Katie J.M. Baker
ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Fancy Bear — Sheera Frenkel
“He Thinks He’s Untouchable” — Azeen Ghorayshi
How To Survive A Lynching — Syreeta McFadden
Sheldon Johnson Wants to Go Straight, But The Past Won’t Let Go — Albert Samaha
ADVERTISEMENT
Why Don’t Sexual Assault Victims Report? Ask These College Women — Tyler Kingkade
Making An Arsonist — Mike Hayes
ADVERTISEMENT
The Escort Who Killed Her Client In Self-Defense — Melissa Gira Grant
This Is How Queer People In Orlando Are Mourning After The Pulse Shooting — Meredith Talusan
The Brief Life and Tragic Death of Akai Gurley — Alex Ronan
These Widows Hope That A Factory Can Rebuild What The Drug War Shattered — Karla Zabludovsky
-
Marisa Carroll is the deputy national editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marisa Carroll at marisa.carroll@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.