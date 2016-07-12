This Comic About A Chicken Will Make You Cry

MariNaomi has been making memoir comics since 1997. She's the author and illustrator of the SPACE Prize–winning Kiss & Tell: A Romantic Resume, Ages 0 to 22 (Harper Perennial, 2011), the Eisner-nominated Dragon's Breath and Other True Stories (2dcloud/Uncivilized Books, 2014), the upcoming Turning Japanese (2dcloud, 2016) and I Thought You Hated Me (Retrofit Comics, 2016), and her self-published Estrus Comics (1998 to 2009). Mari's work on the Rumpus won a SPACE Prize and an honorable mention in Houghton Mifflin's Best American Comics 2013.

MariNaomi's artwork has been featured in such institutions as the De Young Museum, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the Cartoon Art Museum, San Francisco's Asian American Museum, and the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles and San Jose. She is the creator and curator of the Cartoonists of Color Database and the LGBTQ Cartoonists Database.