How A Friend From My Past Inspired My Future

MariNaomi has been making comics since 1997. She recently created and launched the Cartoonists of Color Database, as well as the LGBTQ Cartoonists Database. Her work has appeared in "I Saw You: Comics Inspired by Real-Life Missed Connections," Eisner-nominated "No Straight Lines: Four Decades of Queer Comics," as well as her award-winning graphic memoir, "Kiss & Tell: A Romantic Resume" (Harper Perennial, 2011) and her newest collection, "Dragon's Breath and Other True Stories" (2D Cloud/Uncivilized Books, 2014). She splits her time between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

