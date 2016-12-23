BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Every Student In This High School Lined Up To Say Goodbye To Their Retiring Teacher

world

Every Student In This High School Lined Up To Say Goodbye To Their Retiring Teacher

"It was a magical moment, truly amazing," the teacher told BuzzFeed News.

By Marie Kirschen and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Marie Kirschen

Marie Kirschen

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 23, 2016, at 5:44 a.m. ET

Alain Donnat is a 63-year-old from Is-sur-Tille, Côte-d'Or, France. He recently retired from his job as a gym teacher at Collège Paul Fort, which he'd been doing for almost 38 years.

Facebook: muriel.donnat

On his last day of work last Friday, students from the school prepared a surprise for him by forming an honor guard for his departure.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

Upon leaving the teachers' room, Donnat saw that students had positioned themselves on both sides of the hallway to clap him out.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

The rows stretched throughout the school.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat
ADVERTISEMENT

All 700 students attending the college participated in this incredible surprise.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

And Donnat was clearly very moved.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

Just as he was reaching the exit, the students chanted his name.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

The teacher did not speak up, but he did wave goodbye to the assembled crowds.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat
ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Muriel Donnat, posted footage of the moment on Facebook. The video has been viewed over a million times in the past week.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Numerous former students posted comments on the video thanking Donnat for his years of service.

&quot;Mr. Donnat, the best teacher and best athletics coach.&quot;
Facebook: muriel.donnat

"Mr. Donnat, the best teacher and best athletics coach."

Donnat told BuzzFeed News, "It was a magical moment," and said he credits his students for keeping him going for all these years.

&quot;Best teacher and track coach. He taught me everything and thanks to him I broke records in my categories! A lot of people are gonna miss you! Enjoy, you deserve it!&quot;
Facebook: muriel.donnat

"Best teacher and track coach. He taught me everything and thanks to him I broke records in my categories! A lot of people are gonna miss you! Enjoy, you deserve it!"

"The reason I had energy up to the very last day is thanks to my students passing it on to me," he said. "We need to change our perception of young people."

&quot;Congratulations and thanks to him for everything he gave us!!&quot;
Facebook: muriel.donnat

"Congratulations and thanks to him for everything he gave us!!"

"Young people are capable of capturing emotions and spreading them with others," he said. "The most precious of gifts is what our students give back to us — their authenticity and generosity."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: muriel.donnat

This post was translated from French.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT