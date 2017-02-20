BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

An American Said There Were "No-Go Zones" In Paris So The French Took The Piss

world

An American Said There Were "No-Go Zones" In Paris So The French Took The Piss

"RUN AWAY"

By Marie Kirschen and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Marie Kirschen

Marie Kirschen

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 20, 2017, at 1:53 p.m. ET

Posted on February 20, 2017, at 11:05 a.m. ET

Pamela Geller is an American writer and anti-Islamic commentator.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

On Feb. 16, Geller tweeted one of her articles, titled "Riots in Paris: No-go zones extend as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE."

PARIS RIOTS: No-go zones expand as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE https://t.co/YkrDHunxQ9
Pamela Geller @PamelaGeller

PARIS RIOTS: No-go zones expand as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE https://t.co/YkrDHunxQ9

Reply Retweet Favorite

In her article, Geller mentioned the urban violence that took place in support of an alleged rape victim during his arrest on Feb. 2 by the police in Seine-Saint-Denis. She also said news vans were set on fire during a demonstration on Feb. 11.

pamelageller.com

She highlighted a series of areas across France that she claimed had seen "mass riots," and referred to French President François Hollande as "Prime Minister."

pamelageller.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Many French Twitter users tweeted at Geller, telling her there were no riots.

&quot;Not Sincerely, for Mrs Pamela.&quot;
Twitter: @Alex_Mbz

"Not Sincerely, for Mrs Pamela."

Some sent her photographic evidence from Paris.

@PamelaGeller Dear Pamela, this is just #fakenews. From dangerous Paris, with love
Miss Nahn @MissNahn

@PamelaGeller Dear Pamela, this is just #fakenews. From dangerous Paris, with love

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the Marais neighborhood of Paris.

@PamelaGeller well, here is Le Marais right now (8:20 pm)
Emmanuel @EmmanuelSPV

@PamelaGeller well, here is Le Marais right now (8:20 pm)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also from Lille.

@PamelaGeller Lille No go zone ? LOL
Maitre Yoda ️ @Maiitre_Yoda

@PamelaGeller Lille No go zone ? LOL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And from Nantes.

@PamelaGeller #Nantes today! I love this no-go zone !!! #fakenews credits @Nanteshype
Tendax @tendax

@PamelaGeller #Nantes today! I love this no-go zone !!! #fakenews credits @Nanteshype

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this shocking image from Val d'Oise.

@PamelaGeller live from Val-d'Oise. Shocking images. So violent.
Pierre Bonneyrat @PierreBonneyrat

@PamelaGeller live from Val-d'Oise. Shocking images. So violent.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People laughed.

Twitter: @HunterPlagiat
@PamelaGeller Seriously ? 😂😂😂 C'est vrai que le Marais ça craint ! #FakeNews
Michael Gregorio @gregoriomichael

@PamelaGeller Seriously ? 😂😂😂 C'est vrai que le Marais ça craint ! #FakeNews

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Seriously? It's true that Marais is feared! #FakeNews"

ADVERTISEMENT

Others asked Twitter to suspend Pamela Geller's account.

Hi @jack, if you want to fight «Fake News» and hoax, then you should suspend the alt-right @PamelaGeller. I'm Fren… https://t.co/0GPlLH1Y0n
Max @MaximeHaes

Hi @jack, if you want to fight «Fake News» and hoax, then you should suspend the alt-right @PamelaGeller. I'm Fren… https://t.co/0GPlLH1Y0n

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people began talking nonsense. Just for fun.

FUYEZ LE MARAIS C'EST A FEU ET A SANG (Et Lille je ne vous raconte pas, on enjambe les cadavres) https://t.co/0GF2Y3FOwM
Mari de Mme Eolas ✏️ @Maitre_Eolas

FUYEZ LE MARAIS C'EST A FEU ET A SANG (Et Lille je ne vous raconte pas, on enjambe les cadavres) https://t.co/0GF2Y3FOwM

Reply Retweet Favorite

"RUN AWAY MARAIS IS FIRE AND BLOOD (and Lille, I can not tell you, we are stepping over corpses."

Dear Pamela, the Marais looks like Bagdad. War zone with checkpoint every corner. Please save us. Call the UN. https://t.co/JQf9lv6vEL
BigPharma @JeSuisBigPharma

Dear Pamela, the Marais looks like Bagdad. War zone with checkpoint every corner. Please save us. Call the UN. https://t.co/JQf9lv6vEL

Reply Retweet Favorite
@5eucheu @PamelaGeller And don't go to rue des maraîchers, they're actually zombies in cluster eating random people
Hubert K. @UberKlaus

@5eucheu @PamelaGeller And don't go to rue des maraîchers, they're actually zombies in cluster eating random people

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It just got really silly.

@Orphire @UberKlaus @5eucheu @PamelaGeller I heard Mega Shark's presently fighting Giant Octopus in Montmartre.
Xanax la guerrière @kinkybambou

@Orphire @UberKlaus @5eucheu @PamelaGeller I heard Mega Shark's presently fighting Giant Octopus in Montmartre.

Reply Retweet Favorite
. @PamelaGeller I live in Paris and I can confirm that some escalators are out of order in Gare du Nord. It's the complete chaos.
Lebagage @medecindelaam

. @PamelaGeller I live in Paris and I can confirm that some escalators are out of order in Gare du Nord. It's the complete chaos.

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@PamelaGeller I'm in Asnières' zone. Thank God a group of five girls just came and rescued us. One of them used he… https://t.co/YtVzRT1sWB
J. &amp; Les Hologrammes @Osloohara

.@PamelaGeller I'm in Asnières' zone. Thank God a group of five girls just came and rescued us. One of them used he… https://t.co/YtVzRT1sWB

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm in the Asnières area. Thank god a group of five girls came to save us. One of them used her tiara as a boomerang."

This is not the first time American news sites have reported "no-go zones" in France.

in January 2015, an expert on Fox News claimed there were "no-go zones" in Paris that would only be accessible to Muslims. The US network later apologized to the French, and the mayor of Paris announced that she would press charges against Fox News.

UPDATE

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Geller provided a link to a recent Daily Express article on demonstrations and said:

"The incidents I reported on in Paris all came from published reports in recognized mainstream news outlets. Scapegoating me for passing on those reports is typical of an establishment media that is bent on covering up the havoc that Muslim migrants are wreaking in France and elsewhere in Europe. The rioting in Paris was abundantly documented by numerous establishment news services. Numerous videos have been published. Taking pictures of areas in Paris to which the riots did not spread and using them to claim that there were no riots is the height of dishonesty from a mainstream media that is being increasingly exposed for the leftist propaganda organ that it really is."

This post was translated from French.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT