An American Said There Were "No-Go Zones" In Paris So The French Took The Piss

On Feb. 16, Geller tweeted one of her articles, titled "Riots in Paris: No-go zones extend as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE."

She highlighted a series of areas across France that she claimed had seen "mass riots," and referred to French President François Hollande as "Prime Minister."

Many French Twitter users tweeted at Geller, telling her there were no riots.

@PamelaGeller Dear Pamela, this is just #fakenews. From dangerous Paris, with love

@PamelaGeller well, here is Le Marais right now (8:20 pm)

Hi @jack, if you want to fight «Fake News» and hoax, then you should suspend the alt-right @PamelaGeller. I'm Fren… https://t.co/0GPlLH1Y0n

"RUN AWAY MARAIS IS FIRE AND BLOOD (and Lille, I can not tell you, we are stepping over corpses."

Dear Pamela, the Marais looks like Bagdad. War zone with checkpoint every corner. Please save us. Call the UN. https://t.co/JQf9lv6vEL

@5eucheu @PamelaGeller And don't go to rue des maraîchers, they're actually zombies in cluster eating random people

. @PamelaGeller I live in Paris and I can confirm that some escalators are out of order in Gare du Nord. It's the complete chaos.

"I'm in the Asnières area. Thank god a group of five girls came to save us. One of them used her tiara as a boomerang."

.@PamelaGeller I'm in Asnières' zone. Thank God a group of five girls just came and rescued us. One of them used he… https://t.co/YtVzRT1sWB

This is not the first time American news sites have reported "no-go zones" in France.

in January 2015, an expert on Fox News claimed there were "no-go zones" in Paris that would only be accessible to Muslims. The US network later apologized to the French, and the mayor of Paris announced that she would press charges against Fox News.