The Internet Loves This Rihanna/French President Fanfiction For Some Reason

The Internet Loves This Rihanna/French President Fanfiction For Some Reason

"Rihancois: Forbidden Love" tells the tale of love between a Barbadian superstar and a French president. Really.

By Marie Kirschen and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Marie Kirschen

Marie Kirschen

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Late last week, Rihanna called out French President François Hollande on Twitter asking if he got her letter about "Education Cannot Wait," a UNICEF project aimed at helping children in crisis-hit countries get access to education.

Twitter: @rihanna

The French president promptly replied: "Dear Rihanna, thanks for your commitment. You will receive my detailed response. In fact, education is the top priority."

Twitter: @fhollande

So, end of story, right?

WRONG. VERY WRONG.
Yoan Valat / AFP / Getty Images et David Becker / Getty Images

WRONG. VERY WRONG.

The saga was soon to continue thanks to @sadgirlthea, who began posting a fanfic story about Hollande and Rihanna with the words: "Fanfic to come very soon!"

Twitter: @sadgirlthea

"Rihancois, a forbidden love," the graphic she tweeted out reads. "Between betrayals and secrets, can their love survive?"

YOU READ THAT RIGHT, THERE IS SERIOUSLY AN HOLLANDE-RIHANNA FANFIC. Entitled: Rihançois: Forbidden Love.

Twitter: @sadgirlthea

Théa then posted a series of tweets with screenshots of the beginning of the story.

Twitter: @sadgirlthea

"Francois sighed and closed his computer with sadness. This was already several months that Rihanna was paying more attention to him and when he saw that she had mentioned him on Twitter, his heart jumped with joy. But this moment of euphoria was very short when he realized that it was only to tell him about this stupid project he had promised to participate in. But what to expect? A declaration of love?"

This is real life. This is happening.

Twitter: @sadgirlthea

And of course, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Canadian sweater enthusiast Drake and Presidential Hugger Kendrick Lamar also feature in the story.

wattpad.com
Of course, the internet is here for it because it fits perfectly in the Venn Diagram of "Goddamn Hilarious" and "Why Would You Possibly Do This."

Twitter: @search

As one woman put it: "I am done."

Twitter: @bxuddha

SO MUCH THAT, LIKE US, THEY'RE WRITING IN ALL-CAPS.

Twitter: @Mimite972_NSL

"GREAT GENIUS."

People are shipping Rihançois. Like, opening their own shipping line and purchasing shipping ships to contain the total tonnage of shipping happening.

Twitter: @tuveuxunpoulet
The first tweet has been retweeted more than 1,400 times.

Twitter: @search

And the readers, they want more. MOAR.

Twitter: @search
Twitter: @alyciarmony

And some sweet, sweet, not at all horrifying to picture lovemaking. 😱🍆

Twitter: @purpIeholland
"Every time I write a new chapter, I think they won't go together at all, but the reaction from people is so amusing to me, it makes me want to continue the story," Théa told BuzzFeed News.

"In the beginning, I wanted a sad ending," says Théa, who says she's 15 years old and a student in a French-Gabonese high school in Gabon. "But in the end, I don't know how it's going to end. The end will come to me as I'm writing." She added that she's in the middle of writing a new chapter, which she'll post "tonight or tomorrow morning."

So what will become of Rihançois? The suspense is killing us.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via chatglam.com

You can read the first chapters of Rihançois on Twitter here or on Wattpad.

