Hey, We Should Probably Stop Recycling Receipts
Also maybe don't touch them more than you need to.
You know that soft feeling that most receipts have? Yeah, that probably means your receipt contains BPA.
Which is a chemical compound that has been linked to cancer, diabetes, and obesity, among other serious health concerns.
According to a piece in the New York Times, BPA can be absorbed into your body through your skin.
In the United States and Canada combined, recycling receipts made with BPA contributes 33.5 tons of BPA to the environment every year, leaving traces of it in our water, soil, air, sewage, and food.
So unless you're sure that your receipt is BPA free...
TOSS THAT SUCKER INTO THE TRASH CAN!
