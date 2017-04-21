BuzzFeed News

Hey, We Should Probably Stop Recycling Receipts

Also maybe don't touch them more than you need to.

By Mariah Oxley

Posted on April 21, 2017, at 3:01 p.m. ET

You know that soft feeling that most receipts have? Yeah, that probably means your receipt contains BPA.

Which is a chemical compound that has been linked to cancer, diabetes, and obesity, among other serious health concerns.

According to a piece in the New York Times, BPA can be absorbed into your body through your skin.

This isn't a big deal for most people, but continued exposure to BPA over time can lead to the aforementioned health risks.
This isn't a big deal for most people, but continued exposure to BPA over time can lead to the aforementioned health risks.

In the United States and Canada combined, recycling receipts made with BPA contributes 33.5 tons of BPA to the environment every year, leaving traces of it in our water, soil, air, sewage, and food.

So unless you're sure that your receipt is BPA free...

TOSS THAT SUCKER INTO THE TRASH CAN!

BECAUSE IT IS A FLAMING PILE OF GARBAGE THAT SHOULDN'T BE RECYCLED.
