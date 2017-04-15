Do You Know What The Hosts Of Your Favorite Podcasts Look Like?
Is this Ira Glass? Or just the stock image of a man wearing glasses?
This one!This one!This one!
This is Terry Gross!
The other ones were just stock images of middle-aged women who look like good listeners. (Via Getty Images)
This one!This one!This one!
This is Phoebe Robinson!
The first woman is her co-host, Jessica Williams. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
This is Michael Barbaro!
This is not at all how I pictured him. That said, I'm into it. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
Via MTV
This is The Kid Mero!
This one!This one!This one!Via Getty
This is Marc Maron!
Wtf, I thought he would look way different. And kind of crazier.
This one!This one!This one!
This one is Ira Glass!
(The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
This one!Via gettyimage.comThis one!Via gettyimages.comThis one!Via gettyimages.com
This is Sarah Koenig!
This one!This one!This one!
This is Chris Hardwick!
(The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
This one!This one!This one!
This is Jad Abumrad!
(The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
This one!This one!This one!
This is Brian Reed from S-Town!
Love you, Brian. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)
This one!This one!This one!Via NBA
This is Trey Kerby!
He is holding a basketball.
