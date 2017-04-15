BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What The Hosts Of Your Favorite Podcasts Look Like?

audio / quiz

Do You Know What The Hosts Of Your Favorite Podcasts Look Like?

Is this Ira Glass? Or just the stock image of a man wearing glasses?

By Mariah Oxley

Headshot of Mariah Oxley

Mariah Oxley

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 15, 2017, at 3:46 p.m. ET

  1. Which one is Terry Gross from Fresh Air?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Terry Gross!

    The other ones were just stock images of middle-aged women who look like good listeners. (Via Getty Images)

    This is Terry Gross!
    Via Via NPR and WYY

  2. Which one is Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Phoebe Robinson!

    The first woman is her co-host, Jessica Williams. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This is Phoebe Robinson!
    Via phoeberobinson.com

  3. Which one is Michael Barbaro from the NYT's "The Daily"?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Michael Barbaro!

    This is not at all how I pictured him. That said, I'm into it. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This is Michael Barbaro!
    Via Twitter: @mikiebarb

  4. Which one is The Kid Mero from Bodega Boys?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via MTV
    Via MTV
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is The Kid Mero!

    This is The Kid Mero!
    Via MTV

  5. Which one is Marc Maron from &nbsp;WTF?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty
    This one!
    Via Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Marc Maron!

    Wtf, I thought he would look way different. And kind of crazier.

    This is Marc Maron!
    Via Getty

  6. Which one is Ira Glass from This American Life?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This one is Ira Glass!

    (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This one is Ira Glass!
    Via NPR

  7. Which one is Sarah Koenig from Serial?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via gettyimage.com
    This one!
    Via gettyimage.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via gettyimages.com
    This one!
    Via gettyimages.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via gettyimages.com
    This one!
    Via gettyimages.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Sarah Koenig!

    This is Sarah Koenig!
    Via gettyimages.com

  8. Which one is Chris Hardwick from The Nerdist?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Chris Hardwick!

    (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This is Chris Hardwick!
    Via thenerdist.com

  9. Which one is Jad Abumrad from Radiolab?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Jad Abumrad!

    (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This is Jad Abumrad!
    Via Radiolab.com

  10. Which one is Brian Reed from S-Town?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Brian Reed from S-Town!

    Love you, Brian. (The other images were provided by Getty Images.)

    This is Brian Reed from S-Town!
    Via Twitter: @brihreed

  11. Which one is Trey Kerby from The Starters?&nbsp;
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    This one!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NBA
    This one!
    Via NBA
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Trey Kerby!

    He is holding a basketball.

    This is Trey Kerby!
    Via NBA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT