The Best Books Out This Week

The Lies of the Ajungo by Moses Ose Utomi

This deftly written fantasy quest novella based on Nigerian folklore can easily be devoured in a single sitting. Tutu lives in the City of Lies, where water is scarce. The Ajungo Empire requires all 13-year-olds to have their tongues cut off, and in return for the tongues, they provide water. As Tutu approaches his 13th birthday, and when his mother succumbs to dehydration, he decides that instead of remaining in the City of Lies, he will go on a quest to find a source of water for the city. The city’s oba agrees to provide Tutu with traveling supplies and his mother until he returns. However, the truths Tutu finds in his search for water threaten to upend all of Tutu’s beliefs about the world and how it works. —Margaret Kingsbury

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

This genre-hybrid novel focuses on three main characters: Bo, an eight-year-old grieving the loss of his mother in a car accident; Brandon, 28, who has recently lost his job in a hostile takeover of his company; and Blue, 48, a key witness in a trial against a tech startup who is also attempting to reunite with his family. As their stories progress, they begin to intersect, leading the three of them to believe they may not be as separate as they originally assumed. Part speculative fiction, part neo-noir, with some time travel thrown in for good measure, Flux is a wildly imaginative read. —David Vogel

The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud

I first encountered Ballingrud’s fiction in his wonderfully weird and eerie short story collection North American Lake Monsters. The Strange is a sci-fi western set on Mars. Thirteen-year-old Annabelle’s mother has returned to Earth to care for her ailing mother, leaving Annabelle and her father alone in a mining town on Mars, where they mine a substance called The Strange. Then suddenly, all communication stops between Earth and Mars, what people on Mars come to call The Silence. When a gang attacks her father, Annabelle pledges vengeance, and nothing will stop her. This is a fast-paced read with True Grit and classic sci-fi vibes.

—Margaret Kingsbury



