Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith & Emily Yae Won

Award-winning Korean author Han Kang’s (The Vegetarian, Human Acts) latest novel translated into English is a quiet, lovely meditation on language and disability told through two perspectives: a mute woman who has recently lost custody of her son shortly after her mother’s death, and a man going blind who teaches ancient Greek and who has also experienced loss in his travels between Korea and Germany. Their lives connect when the woman begins taking ancient Greek classes from the man in an attempt to reclaim language and her voice. Their alternating voices build a story of the quiet violence of grief, the gaps language can and cannot bridge, and the necessity of communication and connection. Much like her previous translated novels, it’s a slim yet powerful read, though more subdued, and more hopeful. It’s wonderfully narrated on audio by Greta Jung and Earl T. Kim. —Margaret Kingsbury



The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa by Stephen Buoro

Published last year in the UK, this debut novel about a young, horny 15-year-old named Andy Aziza who lives in northern Nigeria is a compelling, frustrating but never boring portrait of a teen poet who desperately wants to date a blonde woman and leave Nigeria by any means necessary. He fixates his energies on Eileen, the visiting niece of the white priest of a church in his hometown of Kontagora. But around him, tensions between Muslims and Christians reach a boiling point and the mystery of his paternity corrodes his relationship with his mother. Written in an obscene, colloquial style reminiscent of Junot Diaz and Sherman Alexie (for better and for worse), the novel is funny, raucous, and most devastating in its depictions of the dearth of choices young Nigerians have today. —Tomi Obaro



Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante

Plante’s 2019 debut, Little Blue Encyclopedia (for Vivian), is one of my favorite novels of all time. I was so excited when I heard about her new one that I put off reading it for weeks after I received a copy. Happily, it is everything I dreamed it would be and more. It’s written as the fictional memoir of a semi-famous trans musician, Tracy St. Cyr. The first half is set in 1993, when Tracy arrives in a new city and finds unexpected kinship among a group of trans women artists. The second half takes place over 20 years later, when she returns to the same city seeking healing and respite after suffering a major trauma. The whole book is a beautiful ode to trans femme friendship. Playful, vulnerable, and often funny, it’s full of pulsating music, joyful trans sex, queer magic, and gorgeous descriptions of songwriting and artmaking. “A body is a slow time machine,” writes Tracy in the introduction to the second half of the memoir, and so is Any Other City — a time machine that beautifully captures all the complexity of moving through the world as an artist, a trans woman, and a human. —Laura Sackton

