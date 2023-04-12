14 Amazing New Books You Need To Read ASAP

Small Joys by Elvin James Mensah

This funny and bighearted debut is an ode to queer friendship and chosen family. Set in small-town England in 2005, it centers on the life-changing friendship between two new flatmates. Harley is a Black, gay, aspiring music journalist who’s just dropped out of uni; he’s dealing with a lot of familial anti-gay discrimination on top of his anxiety and depression. Muddy is a white dude who loves rugby and birding and exudes cheerfulness, kindness, and hilarity — all the things that Harley feels are out of his reach. The story unfolds quietly and without much fanfare as Harley and Muddy slowly open up to each other and discover a deep connection neither of them expected. Mensah writes hilarious, true-to-life dialogue and has a particular talent for capturing the small and often overlooked moments that so often define friendships. He tackles loneliness, mental health, anti-gay discrimination, and suicidal ideation with care. There’s therapy and characters with big growth arcs and birding expeditions and plenty of karaoke. It’s as fun as it is thoughtful: a tender and generous novel about finding your people, getting vulnerable, and celebrating every joy — big or small. —Laura Sackton

Order on Amazon or Bookshop.

No Edges: Swahili Stories edited by Sarah Coolidge

This innovative, Africanfuturist short story collection presents eight stories translated from Swahili by East African writers from Tanzania and Kenya. In “The Guest” by Fatma Shafii, a young woman invites her lover to meet her family, but is her lover a real person or a figment of her imagination? Other stories tell of trips to the demonic realm ( “A Neighbor’s Pot” by Lusajo Mwaikenda Israel), psychedelic dreams of a future without humans (“Nakuruto” by Clara Momanyi), carceral spaceships “Walenisi” by Katama G. C. Mkangi), and so much more. The collection is beautifully bound with vivid graphics before each story. It’s a fascinating, much-needed collection. —Margaret Kingsbury



Order on Amazon or Bookshop.

Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee

Ranita Atwater has just finished serving a four-year prison sentence for drug possession, and she’s determined to build a joyful life for herself — to stay clean, reunite with her kids, and repair her broken relationship with her aunts. Much of Ranita’s day-to-day existence is taken up with the logistics of survival: going to Narcotics Anonymous meetings, therapy sessions, and check-ins with her DCF caseworker. With heartbreaking immediacy, Lee captures the inhumane realities of incarceration and the seemingly endless obstacles faced by people trying to rebuild their lives after being released from prison. Though this novel is often bleak, it’s not hopeless or gratuitous. Lee writes beautifully about the healing power of Black kin networks, queer love, community support systems, and literature. Ranita is a Black queer woman who’s been failed over and over again — by men, by racist institutions and unjust laws, by systems designed to degrade her — but she steadfastly refuses to make herself smaller.

Order on Amazon or Bookshop.