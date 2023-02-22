10 New Books You'll Love

Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park

Biracial Korean Argentine teen Alejandra Kim goes to an elite private high school on a scholarship during the day, and after school, she works in a laundromat. She doesn’t feel like she fits in anywhere — not in school where she experiences constant racist microaggressions from the primarily white student body and teachers, nor in her diverse Queens neighborhood where she doesn’t feel Latina or Korean enough. The only people she feels like she can be herself around are her jazz-playing Papi and her neighbor Billy. Billy has moved in with his grandmother far away when the worst thing imaginable happens: Alejandra’s Papi dies in what Mami calls a horrible accident falling on the subway tracks. Alejandra suspects it was no accident. In the midst of grieving, she becomes the center of attention at school after a teacher’s blatant racism. This is a powerful debut YA novel. —M.K.

Where Darkness Blooms by Andrea Hannah

In the town of Bishop, Delilah is one of four girls whose mothers disappeared on the same night, but that’s not out of the ordinary for a town known for windstorms, sunflowers, and missing women. For twins Whitney and Jude, the loss of their mother is entwined with Whitney’s grief over losing her girlfriend and Jude’s closely held secret affair with Delilah’s boyfriend. Bo wants answers more than anything else, and she will do whatever it takes to find them. But Bishop won’t let go of its secrets that easily. —Rachel Strolle

