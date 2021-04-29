 Skip To Content
33 Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Love All Things Books

Whatever your budget, these bookish gifts make perfect presents for literary moms.

By Margaret Kingsbury

Picture of Margaret Kingsbury Margaret Kingsbury BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on April 29, 2021, at 2:02 p.m. ET

Breastfeeding moms will love this bookish pin ($12).

Kismet Bookshop

This sloth keychain ($14) is perfect for the mom who loves lazing around as much as she loves reading.

boygirlparty

Is the mother in your life a reader and a puzzle fiend? Check out this gorgeous Jane Austen puzzle ($19.99).

Kismet Bookshop

Help mom make a fashion statement with a bookish tee listing all her favorite authors, like this one ($30) listing Black women sci-fi authors.

Young Black woman wears a black tee-shirt with large text reading &quot;Octavia &amp;amp; Nnedi &amp;amp; Tomi &amp;amp; Nalo &amp;amp; NK&quot;, with her arm resting on a guitar.
Sistah Scifi

Or this beautiful feminist tee ($27.99).

ManyMoonsAgo

Give the mom in your life this tee ($10.99+) — and then some time to read.

Shirtsly Apparel

Sesame Street mommy and me tees ($24.99; $20) would make an adorable gift for the duo who love to read together.

Out of Print

These literary headbands ($16) are lovely.

Storiarts

As is this stylish Frankenstein scarf ($39.50), especially for any goth-ish moms.

UniversalZone

This Jane Austen leather purse ($118) is stunning if you can afford a more expensive gift.

Yoshi Goods

A book necklace, like this one ($19.90), makes a sweet gift.

ioArtStudio

This Jane Austen tote ($32) is a practical and lovely gift (just don’t forget to fill it with books).

Litographs

Grab a Book Banter bookmark ($5) to go with that book you're buying. (Bonus points if you read the book too and discuss it with her using the questions on the bookmark.)

Beautiful Words

This bookish stationery set ($10) comes with stickers, two bookmarks, and a hand-drawn postcard.

eboniismoon

This sticker ($2.50+) is 100% true.

GoldHoopsStudio

And these pink stickers ($3.15) are quite dreamy.

MarigonaSuliArt

This is the perfect book pillow ($24.49) for mom’s cozy reading spot.

Sean Qualls

Add style to her reading nook with bookish art, like this lovely (and accurate) print ($14.70+).

Fofinen

Or choose one of Jane Mount’s many wonderful prints, like this feminist one ($34+).

Jane Mount

Help mom relax with a candle that smells like a bookstore ($7).

Frostbeard

Put her favorite flowers in this gorgeous book vase ($24.95).

Chronicle Books

If she prefers potted plants, check out this bookish planter ($24+).

LeaJoelleHandmade

Help mom keep her books spill-free with this lovely book sleeve ($12.50+).

CPickeringCo

I almost want to switch to a Samsung Galaxy just to get this Jane Eyre case ($21).

ohjessmarie

A great read, herbal tea, and this bookish mug ($11.19+) would make a great gift bundle.

ByTracey

For tea ideas, check out this set of author-themed teas ($15.96).

RosieLeaTeaUK

If mom’s a Leigh Bardugo fan, she’ll love this Six of Crows–inspired tea ($7.50).

The Simply Bookish Co.

Journaling or notebook–carrying moms will love this journal ($24.90).

thetrinigee

For a reading journal, this one from Book Riot ($14.71) is a lot of fun.

Book Riot

This Moleskine reading journal ($27.55) is also a great choice.

Moleskine

Book subscription boxes make excellent mom gifts, like this Signed First Editions subscription ($100+) from Parnassus Books — complete with a card written by author and store owner Ann Patchett.

(Find more subscription boxes here.)

For a personalized book recommendation subscription, check out Book Riot’s TBR ($16+), which sends a list of recommended titles or, at a higher price, the recommended books themselves.

(Full disclosure, I am one of their bibliologists.)

If your mom prefers audiobooks, check out Libro.fm’s membership ($14.99 a month)

Margaret Kingsbury is a freelance writer and editor whose work has appeared in BuzzFeed Books, Book Riot, StarTrek.com, Parents, the Earth Island Institute, and more. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

