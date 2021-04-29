33 Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Love All Things Books
Whatever your budget, these bookish gifts make perfect presents for literary moms.
Breastfeeding moms will love this bookish pin ($12).
This sloth keychain ($14) is perfect for the mom who loves lazing around as much as she loves reading.
Is the mother in your life a reader and a puzzle fiend? Check out this gorgeous Jane Austen puzzle ($19.99).
Help mom make a fashion statement with a bookish tee listing all her favorite authors, like this one ($30) listing Black women sci-fi authors.
Or this beautiful feminist tee ($27.99).
Give the mom in your life this tee ($10.99+) — and then some time to read.
Sesame Street mommy and me tees ($24.99; $20) would make an adorable gift for the duo who love to read together.
These literary headbands ($16) are lovely.
As is this stylish Frankenstein scarf ($39.50), especially for any goth-ish moms.
This Jane Austen leather purse ($118) is stunning if you can afford a more expensive gift.
A book necklace, like this one ($19.90), makes a sweet gift.
This Jane Austen tote ($32) is a practical and lovely gift (just don’t forget to fill it with books).
Grab a Book Banter bookmark ($5) to go with that book you're buying. (Bonus points if you read the book too and discuss it with her using the questions on the bookmark.)
This bookish stationery set ($10) comes with stickers, two bookmarks, and a hand-drawn postcard.
This sticker ($2.50+) is 100% true.
And these pink stickers ($3.15) are quite dreamy.
This is the perfect book pillow ($24.49) for mom’s cozy reading spot.
Add style to her reading nook with bookish art, like this lovely (and accurate) print ($14.70+).
Or choose one of Jane Mount’s many wonderful prints, like this feminist one ($34+).
Help mom relax with a candle that smells like a bookstore ($7).
Put her favorite flowers in this gorgeous book vase ($24.95).
If she prefers potted plants, check out this bookish planter ($24+).
Help mom keep her books spill-free with this lovely book sleeve ($12.50+).
I almost want to switch to a Samsung Galaxy just to get this Jane Eyre case ($21).
A great read, herbal tea, and this bookish mug ($11.19+) would make a great gift bundle.
For tea ideas, check out this set of author-themed teas ($15.96).
If mom’s a Leigh Bardugo fan, she’ll love this Six of Crows–inspired tea ($7.50).
Journaling or notebook–carrying moms will love this journal ($24.90).
For a reading journal, this one from Book Riot ($14.71) is a lot of fun.
This Moleskine reading journal ($27.55) is also a great choice.
Book subscription boxes make excellent mom gifts, like this Signed First Editions subscription ($100+) from Parnassus Books — complete with a card written by author and store owner Ann Patchett.
(Find more subscription boxes here.)
For a personalized book recommendation subscription, check out Book Riot’s TBR ($16+), which sends a list of recommended titles or, at a higher price, the recommended books themselves.
(Full disclosure, I am one of their bibliologists.)
If your mom prefers audiobooks, check out Libro.fm’s membership ($14.99 a month)
Margaret Kingsbury is a freelance writer and editor whose work has appeared in BuzzFeed Books, Book Riot, StarTrek.com, Parents, the Earth Island Institute, and more. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.