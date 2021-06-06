MCD, Tordotcom, Berkley Books, St. Martin's Press, Soho Press, Solaris

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon This riveting novel follows Vern, a 15-year-old queer, Black albino girl who’s escaped into the woods from an abusive husband and the leader of a Black pride cult called Cainland. Pregnant with twins, Vern gives birth and raises her sons in the forest by herself until they’re 4 years old. Members of Cainland received experimental drugs in their food or water, which caused nightly hallucinations. Away from Cainland, Vern’s hallucinations turn into vivid hauntings, and slowly her body begins to transform into something else, something not quite human. This novel vividly portrays how Black bodies have been used for unethical experiments while celebrating queer love, motherhood, and vengeance. It’s gorgeously written and sure to be one of my favorite books of the year. Find it at Bookshop, Amazon, or your local library. The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo Nghi Vo’s stunning and subversive retelling of The Great Gatsby subtly infuses the world with magic. Jordan Baker is a queer, adopted Vietnamese American raised in America’s wealthiest social circles. She can make cut paper come to life — though it's a skill she has little opportunity to hone as it comes from her Vietnamese ancestry, and she knows no other person of her heritage. She befriends Daisy as a child, and Daisy becomes the epitome of white wealth and privilege. Immersed in Jazz Age culture, Vo expertly draws out the white patriarchal racism and sexism of The Great Gatsby. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker A new technology threatens to tear a family apart in this prescient, character-driven sci-fi. Pilot is a brain implant that increases focus and cognitive abilities. Val, a teacher, first notices the Pilot’s effect in her upper-class students. Soon, her son is asking for a Pilot, as is her wife, Julie. But Val doesn’t like the idea of a brain implant, and Val and Julie’s daughter, Sophia, can’t have the implant due to her epilepsy. Pinsker explores each family member’s perspective as this new technology changes their lives. It’s a fascinating novel that explores how technologies can transform family dynamics. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard This lush and beautiful sapphic novella explores themes of colonization in a Vietnamese-inspired fantasy setting. Thanh is the youngest princess of Bìanh Hả. When she was a child, her mother, the queen, sent her as a hostage to Ephteria, a powerful country that seeks to colonize Bìanh Hả and all other countries. There, she survives a traumatic fire and falls in love with the Ephteria heir, Eldris. Many years later, when she's returned to Bìanh Hả, Eldris comes to Bìanh Hả to renegotiate the treaty’s terms, and Thanh finds herself sliding back into their old romance. At the same time, she’s wiser than she once was and is now repulsed by Eldris’s internalized colonizer attitudes of privilege. While Thanh struggles with her feelings for Eldris, her mother’s expectations, and her inadequacy at sparing Bìanh Hả from what seems inevitable, she also keeps secret a blazing magic born in that fire she survived as a child. Find it at Bookshop, Amazon, or your local library. The Seep by Chana Porter The Seep are alien entities that connect everything and everyone. Their primary purpose in visiting Earth is to help spread joy and happiness by letting everyone decide who and what they want to be. Trina Goldberg-Oneka is a trans Native American woman who deeply understands what it means to want to change. She at first lives happily under The Seep’s influence with her wife, Deeba. However, when Deeba decides she wants to be reborn as an infant again to start life over, Trina has a breakdown. She goes on a quest to better understand The Seep and its most vocal advocates, but nothing can fill the void that Deeba left. This surreal novel is perfect for readers looking for something unlike anything else they’ve ever read. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. Phoenix Extravagant by Yoon Ha Lee Jebi is a nonbinary artist hired by the Ministry of Armour to paint magical sigils onto masks for the conquering government's automata. Jebi doesn’t consider themself political, but after befriending a pacifist dragon automata, Jebi decides they’ll do whatever it takes to keep the dragon from becoming a weapon of war used to kill and subdue their people. Unfortunately, Jebi discovers that sometimes you have to choose a side. Rich in character development, this inventive standalone fantasy is a beautiful look at art and pacifism in a time of war. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library.

Tordotcom, Orbit, Ecco Press, Ace Books, St. Martin's Press

Tor, Orbit, Tachyon, Gallery/Saga Press

Riverhead, Del Rey, Tor, tordotcom, Ecco, Harper Voyager

Tordotcom, Vintage, Tor Books, Ace

Tordotcom, Tor Books

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children houses teens who have stepped through magical doorways and created a new life in a magical world only to be thrust back into reality and to a family who had given them up for lost. Everyone in the home wishes to find their door again and return. Nancy is a new student whose portal world was where Death reigned. She's assigned to room with Sumi, a girl who’d lived in a nonsense world. Nancy hopes this can be a new home for her while she awaits a doorway back to the land of Death, but when a student dies, and then another, her new home is threatened, unless she and the students can figure out what's happening. The Wayward Children series is full of LGBTQ+ characters, and each novella can be read as a standalone, though this one is technically the first book in the series. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu (forthcoming, Aug. 31) In this lovely meta-narrative novella, characters use multiple queer pronouns: ae, se, e. The city Ora uses a living network called the Gleaming to maintain peace within the city. Anima is an extra-sensory, nonbinary human who can plug into the Gleaming to watch its inhabitants and its borders. When a mysterious visitor with a trunk arrives, Anima’s equilibrium is disrupted. Within the trunk are objects, and as Anima explores the stories behind each object, ae begins to question their part of the Gleaming. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo (forthcoming; Sept. 7) This fun and action-packed space opera has lots of engaging queer characters. Niko Larson, former Admiral in the Grand Military of the Hive Mind and current chef and restaurant owner, wants the prestigious Nikkelin Orb (like a Michelin Star) to solidify her restaurant’s prosperity. When the station housing her restaurant is attacked, she and her former crew turned restaurant employees flee to the ship You Sexy Thing. You Sexy Thing is a one-of-a-kind bio-ship, and the longer the crew stays aboard, the more the ship learns and begins to enjoy their company. Then pirates take the ship and imprison Niko and her crew, but Niko has secretly yearned to return to the pirates and rescue the woman she once loved. This might be the chance she needs. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library. A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers (forthcoming; July 13) This beautiful and quietly philosophical novella presents a hopeful glimpse into a future where humanity actually does the right thing. When Dex, a nonbinary tea-mixing monk, decides to travel into the wilderness to search for a sound that haunts their dreams, they meet a wild-built robot named Mosscap, and the two form a friendship. Years earlier, when robots became sentient, humans agreed to let them live their separate lives in the forest. Now Mosscap will help Dex find the sound they long for, though what awaits them in the forest surprises them. In exchange, Mosscap asks that Dex help it learn more about humanity. Find it at Bookshop, Target, Amazon, or your local library.