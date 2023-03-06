19 Great Books That Capture What It’s Like To Live With A Disability

I first became familiar with David Small’s illustrations through his award-winning picture books, like So You Want to Be President? and Imogene’s Antlers. This stunning graphic memoir about his traumatic childhood and teen years also deservedly won many awards. At its center is a moment in Small’s early teen years when he went to the hospital for what his parents told him would be a fairly routine surgery. Instead, they lied to him, and he had a large, cancerous growth removed from his throat. He woke up unable to speak, and it took him years to discover the truth about what had happened to him. Small’s childhood is depicted in almost nightmarish scenes as his parents, thinking they’re doing the best for him, instead layer traumas and lies one atop the other. So much remains hidden as Small chips away at the happy family facade. It’s a fantastically drawn memoir, with so much personality portrayed in every character’s facial expressions.

Order on Amazon or Bookshop .