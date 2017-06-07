Even Oprah Can't Afford To Save "Underground"
"It's like, $5 million an episode — can't afford it."
Last week, fans of WGN America's Underground had to say goodbye to the series after new owners cleaned house of all the network's original shows.
Executive producer John Legend said they were shopping the show elsewhere.
And there were rumblings of Oprah Winfrey adding the show to her OWN lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
But this week, at a Queen Sugar event, Winfrey addressed the rumors, and delivered the cold, hard truth about why she can't save it.
TL;DR
Sadly, the future of the show looks pretty bleak if even Winfrey can't afford it.
A rep for Legend didn't immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for an update about Underground's future, while Sony had no comment when reached.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.