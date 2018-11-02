Fans Are Pissed At WWE For Adding Hulk Hogan To Their Already Controversial Saudi Arabia Event

World Wrestling Entertainment's decision to hold it's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, despite pressure to cancel after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi , got more controversial on Friday when it brought out controversial wrestler Hulk Hogan to host.

Well let me tell you something, BROTHER.... @HulkHogan is in the house, and he's hosting #WWECrownJewel!

Khashoggi, who lived in the US and was a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, allegedly on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prompting calls to cancel the WWE event.



As for Hogan, he was initially fired by WWE in 2015 after transcripts from the sex tape he sued Gawker over were leaked and contained him using racist language.

Needless to say, bringing Hogan back has only isolated even more fans who felt uncomfortable with the Riyadh-based event on Friday to begin with.