BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fans Are Pissed At WWE For Adding Hulk Hogan To Their Already Controversial Saudi Arabia Event

Arts & Entertainment

Fans Are Pissed At WWE For Adding Hulk Hogan To Their Already Controversial Saudi Arabia Event

WWE is going ahead with their event in Saudi Arabia despite pressure to cancel in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 2, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

WWE Universe / Via Twitter: @WWEUniverse

World Wrestling Entertainment's decision to hold it's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, despite pressure to cancel after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, got more controversial on Friday when it brought out controversial wrestler Hulk Hogan to host.

Well let me tell you something, BROTHER.... @HulkHogan is in the house, and he's hosting #WWECrownJewel!
WWE @WWE

Well let me tell you something, BROTHER.... @HulkHogan is in the house, and he's hosting #WWECrownJewel!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @WWE

Khashoggi, who lived in the US and was a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, allegedly on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prompting calls to cancel the WWE event.

As for Hogan, he was initially fired by WWE in 2015 after transcripts from the sex tape he sued Gawker over were leaked and contained him using racist language.

Needless to say, bringing Hogan back has only isolated even more fans who felt uncomfortable with the Riyadh-based event on Friday to begin with.

ah just Hulk Hogan making his first WWE appearance since his racist tape was released at WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. let’s just get all this shit over with at once, i guess right?
Matt Binder @MattBinder

ah just Hulk Hogan making his first WWE appearance since his racist tape was released at WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. let’s just get all this shit over with at once, i guess right?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @MattBinder
Reminder of what Hulk Hogan said. This guy shouldn't be allowed back into modern society. #WWECrownJewel
Sage @TheKingA256

Reminder of what Hulk Hogan said. This guy shouldn't be allowed back into modern society. #WWECrownJewel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @TheKingA256
wwe network cancelled. #WWECrownJewel
esther lin @allelbows

wwe network cancelled. #WWECrownJewel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @allelbows

People especially took note of the hypocrisy of Hogan's theme "Real American" playing in wake of Khashoggi's death.

WWE brings out Hulk Hogan for the first time since his racist rant came out to host the show in Saudi Arabia after the murder of a journalist where the the crowd cheers the theme song blaring “I AM A REAL AMERICAN FIGHT FOR THE RIGHTS OF EVERY MAN” What the fuck is happening
Hydrate 2.0 @Tiddles747

WWE brings out Hulk Hogan for the first time since his racist rant came out to host the show in Saudi Arabia after the murder of a journalist where the the crowd cheers the theme song blaring “I AM A REAL AMERICAN FIGHT FOR THE RIGHTS OF EVERY MAN” What the fuck is happening

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @Tiddles747
The irony of Hulk Hogan’s Real American theme blaring to open WWE #CrownJewel in Saudi Arabia is... somewhere between hilarious and appalling.
Alex Hooper @lexhooper

The irony of Hulk Hogan’s Real American theme blaring to open WWE #CrownJewel in Saudi Arabia is... somewhere between hilarious and appalling.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @lexhooper

And some suggesting that the disgraced wrestler was the only one who would take on the controversial hosting job.

Hulk Hogan: "I'm so pleased to be back in front of the WWE Universe brother!" #WWECrownJewel
Mark @bcafcmark

Hulk Hogan: "I'm so pleased to be back in front of the WWE Universe brother!" #WWECrownJewel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @bcafcmark

Upon his return, Hogan thanked fans both at the event and on Twitter.

It’s great to be back with my @WWE Universe family. The love and welcome from the talent and stark raving Hulkamaniacs totally blew me away brother. Only Love HH
Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan

It’s great to be back with my @WWE Universe family. The love and welcome from the talent and stark raving Hulkamaniacs totally blew me away brother. Only Love HH

Reply Retweet Favorite

But neither him nor WWE have responded to the outrage over his return to an already controversial production.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for the WWE and Hogan for comment.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Start
ADVERTISEMENT