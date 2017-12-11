BuzzFeed News

People Are Clapping Back At Netflix For Trying To Drag Its Own Movie

People Are Clapping Back At Netflix For Trying To Drag Its Own Movie

"Drag me to hell, Netflix."

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Last updated on December 12, 2017, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 1:53 p.m. ET

For those who have not yet watched it, A Christmas Prince is Netflix's take on a holiday TV movie.

The film stars Rose McIver (iZombie) as a journalist who goes undercover to get the scoop on a famous playboy prince played by Ben Lamb (The White Queen) and ends up falling in love with him.
The internet has come to embrace it for what it is.

Watching "A Christmas Prince" on Netflix as my first Hallmark-esque romcom watch of the szn. So far, Blonde, girl n… https://t.co/02Ljy0SyMM
bolu babalola. @BeeBabs

Takeaways from #AChristmasPrince: - I hated it so much - I can't wait for the sequel - You bet your ass I'm watchin… https://t.co/4MtkXGbmtQ
Brendan Leonard @shutupbrendance

A Christmas Prince is already my favorite Christmas movie bc they spent 3 mins of NYC establishing shots then cut t… https://t.co/dnCpXi7Bxh
Cassie Surprise @chasspod

On Monday morning, Netflix tried to get in on the joke and poke fun at its own movie with some user data.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?
Netflix US @netflix

Some other brands were quick to call them out for it.

If Netflix doesn't want you, there’s always room on our couch! And if Christmas Princes aren't your thing, we’ve go… https://t.co/GuBqN2HO8c
Lifetime @lifetimetv

Pornhub would never play you like that fam https://t.co/OnNkAYgQhk
Pornhub ARIA @Pornhub

And A Christmas Prince fans joked about Netflix trying to drag them.

Drag me to hell, Netflix https://t.co/VmiDGjW8TS
A Christmas Prince #1 Fan @JennaGuillaume

I thought "are you still watching?" was enough of a drag but here we are. https://t.co/CQGvblcmYw
Support Dream Deferred Designs @spokenELLE

I am one of them https://t.co/A9bWaWRvzI
Christine Sydelko @csydelko

Many viewed Netflix's tweet as an odd abuse of power from a company known for sharing as little about their viewer data as possible.

I liked this tweet because it's good to be reminded that huge unaccountable companies use our personal data to dunk… https://t.co/Em54rcsKcg
Kevin Roose @kevinroose

Big Brother is watching you, and he’s worried about your emotional health TBH. https://t.co/DSBYheFx8F
Trey Graham @treygraham

Netflix is watching you like Santa. Netflix knows if you’ve been bad or good and that’s why you’re getting a second… https://t.co/kXByObcGKq
Daniel Fienberg @TheFienPrint

For his part, Alex Zamm, the director of A Christmas Prince, told BuzzFeed News, "I’m thrilled that the movie, for whatever reason, has been getting such a strong response across the globe and that people find comfort in the movie…day after day after day."

And Netflix provided BuzzFeed News a response to the matter that states, "The privacy of our members' viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals."

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to the producer of A Christmas Prince for their response to conversation around the company's tweet.

