What You May Have Missed From Disney's D23 Expo Animation Presentation

Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Wreck-It Ralph 2 presentation was the definite the highlight of the day.

Filmmakers Rich Moore and Phil Johnston revealed a new teaser trailer, where we see that Litwak's Arcade has gained wifi capabilities; Ralph and Vanellope battle over how to pronounce the word "wifi" ("Wee-fee?"). As they peek into the web, they get stuck, and shoot down the ethernet into the World Wide Web. Within, avatars, which look kind of like the Funko toy version of people, are mulling around. Ralph keeps getting stopped by avatars trying to hook him in with spammy offers like "See what this child star looks like now," or “Here’s how you can make $5000 a week from home.”

The basic plot of the sequel is that the game in which Vanellope resides is broken and she has to travel with Ralph through the internet to find the piece to fix it. Yesss, a new character voiced by Taraji P. Henson, is an algorithm for a trend-making site Buzzaholic (👀) who knows everything about the internet and guides Vanellope and Ralph on their journey. The character looks like a cartoon fashionista with an undercut and fur like coat, though the filmmakers noted that Yesss is made of fiber optics and can constantly shift her clothes and hair.