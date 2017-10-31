BuzzFeed News

Wendy Williams Has Hit Back At Critics Who Say She Faked Fainting On Live TV

The talk show host said her Halloween costume made her overheat.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on November 1, 2017, at 11:39 a.m. ET

Posted on October 31, 2017, at 11:28 a.m. ET

On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show the host dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween.

The show was proceeding as normal until, when jumping to the special "How You Booin'" segment, Williams lost her words, stumbled, and passed out.

Viewers were left stunned as the show cut to a commercial break.

Some weren't sure if the fainting was real or a Halloween prank.

But when Williams came back from the ad break, she said, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I did pass out, but you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back."

The show later put out a statement that reads: "Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show."

Meanwhile, Williams' personal representative also sent BuzzFeed News a statement that went into more detail.

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep," said spokesperson Ronn Torossian. "She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.

"She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show," Torossian said.

&quot;A lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set. No, that was not a joke,&quot; she said, criticizing people who said the incident was a publicity stunt.&quot;I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything and also I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
"A lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set. No, that was not a joke," she said, criticizing people who said the incident was a publicity stunt.

"I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything and also I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that."

She explained that 48 minutes into the Halloween show, as she was being briefed by her producer, she felt herself getting dizzy and right before passing out she felt like she was in the middle of a campfire.

After the show, she found out from paramedics that she was low on electrolytes, got treated, and then saw a crowd of almost 200 people outside the studio, a mix of fans, press, and paparazzi, who she gave a wave to out her car window.

"I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers and my colleagues in this game on TV," she concluded. "I got all of your well wishes and the people who covered it and you on social media who commented and even the haters because you motivate me."

