BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A "Veronica Mars" Revival Is In The Works At Hulu And People Are Loving It

Arts & Entertainment

A "Veronica Mars" Revival Is In The Works At Hulu And People Are Loving It

Marshmallows have united in excitement over the cult hit teen noir possibly coming back.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 21, 2018, at 7:42 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that a revival of cult favorite Veronica Mars is in the works at Hulu with star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas attached.

Warner Bros TV

The mid-aughts teen noir TV show spent two seasons on UPN and one on the CW before being unceremoniously canceled. It would later spur a spin-off web series and a Kickstarter-funded movie in 2014 to give the story a neater end.

Warner Bros Entertainment

With news of a possible revival coming four years after the movie, fans, aka Marshmallows, have been tweeting their excitement...

Prepare yourself Twitter. I'm about to lose my shit about this #VeronicaMars revival!
Meg Bonney @MegBonneyWriter

Prepare yourself Twitter. I'm about to lose my shit about this #VeronicaMars revival!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @MegBonneyWriter
All due respect to everything going on today, but #VeronicaMars is coming back and I'm happier than I've been since the movie was released. I just need Veronica and Logan to be together and happy and for us to actually see it because their reunion in the movie was not enough. https://t.co/ONrHGqNaWG
Rob ❤️ Rockstar🤘 @RealityRobbed

All due respect to everything going on today, but #VeronicaMars is coming back and I'm happier than I've been since the movie was released. I just need Veronica and Logan to be together and happy and for us to actually see it because their reunion in the movie was not enough. https://t.co/ONrHGqNaWG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @RealityRobbed
ADVERTISEMENT
SHUT THE FRONT DOOR (I know there is capital-n News happening BUT VERONICA MARS.) https://t.co/kDoCoP2kJp
Kiersten White @kierstenwhite

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR (I know there is capital-n News happening BUT VERONICA MARS.) https://t.co/kDoCoP2kJp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @kierstenwhite

...as well as making some suggestions on how the show could improve.

The only thing I can think about is whether Logan's uniform will fit this time. https://t.co/niGhu0PQ7U
Linda Holmes @lindaholmes

The only thing I can think about is whether Logan's uniform will fit this time. https://t.co/niGhu0PQ7U

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @lindaholmes
I ask of the Veronica Mars revival one thing and one thing only: PLEASE give her a love interest she has not known since she was 19. I KNOW YOU WON'T BUT I JUST WANT MY WISH ON THE RECORD. https://t.co/Hxgfw7vDO8
Margaret H. Willison @MrsFridayNext

I ask of the Veronica Mars revival one thing and one thing only: PLEASE give her a love interest she has not known since she was 19. I KNOW YOU WON'T BUT I JUST WANT MY WISH ON THE RECORD. https://t.co/Hxgfw7vDO8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @MrsFridayNext
Bonus points if they want to revive the Veronica-as-an-FBI-agent pitch from that S4 trailer. #VeronicaMars
Jace Lacob @televisionary

Bonus points if they want to revive the Veronica-as-an-FBI-agent pitch from that S4 trailer. #VeronicaMars

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @televisionary
ADVERTISEMENT

And wondering if it will affect Bell’s other beloved show The Good Place.

excuse me but the good place .. does this mean that there will be a veronica mars x good place crossover where kristen bell plays both eleanor and veronica ok brb writing that fic @hannasmiled https://t.co/wbswSeHCs9
Abby @mygiantrobot

excuse me but the good place .. does this mean that there will be a veronica mars x good place crossover where kristen bell plays both eleanor and veronica ok brb writing that fic @hannasmiled https://t.co/wbswSeHCs9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @mygiantrobot
My loyalties have clearly shifted, because my first thought about the #VeronicaMars news was “if this screws with #thegoodplace in any way.... https://t.co/b3aupTT9sr
𝕊𝕦𝕫𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 @iheartfatapollo

My loyalties have clearly shifted, because my first thought about the #VeronicaMars news was “if this screws with #thegoodplace in any way.... https://t.co/b3aupTT9sr

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @iheartfatapollo
If Eleanor finally gets to #TheGoodPlace, and it ends up being the #VeronicaMars revival, I'm not going to be happy. If it ends up being Cheers, well, that would be just fine. https://t.co/YdFbivgjZh
Food Truck Pastor @foodtruckpastor

If Eleanor finally gets to #TheGoodPlace, and it ends up being the #VeronicaMars revival, I'm not going to be happy. If it ends up being Cheers, well, that would be just fine. https://t.co/YdFbivgjZh

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @foodtruckpastor

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, and representatives for Bell and Thomas for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT